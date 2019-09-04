September 4, 2019

Squirrels listen in to birds' conversations as signal of safety

by Public Library of Science

Squirrels listen in to birds' conversations as signal of safety
Listening grey squirrel Credit: Illustration based on the photograph (Emma C. Lucore ) by Marie V. Lilly (2019)

when they feel safe to communicate the absence of danger or share their location. This "chatter" from multiple bird species could therefore be a useful cue to other creatures that there is no imminent threat.

To test this hypothesis, the researchers observed the of 54 wild Eastern gray squirrels (Sciurus carolinensis) in and residential areas in Ohio in response to threat, which they simulated by playing back a recording of the call of a red-tailed hawk (Buteo jamaicensis), a common predator of both squirrels and . They followed the predator's call with a playback of either multi-species songbird bird chatter or ambient sounds lacking bird calls and monitored the behavior of each squirrel for 3 minutes.

The researchers found that all squirrels showed an increase in predator vigilance behaviors, such as freezing, looking up, or fleeing, after they heard the hawk's call. However, squirrels that were played bird chatter afterwards performed fewer vigilance behaviors and returned to normal levels of watchfulness more quickly than squirrels that did not hear bird calls after the hawk's call. This suggests that the squirrels are able to tap into the casual chatter of many bird species as an indicator of safety, allowing them to quickly return to getting on with normal behaviors like foraging rather than remaining on high alert after a threat has passed.

The authors add: "We knew that squirrels eavesdropped on the alarm calls of some , but we were excited to find that they also eavesdrop on non-alarm sounds that indicate the feel relatively safe. Perhaps in some circumstances, cues of safety could be as important as cues of danger."

Explore further

Interbreeding turned grey squirrels black: study
More information: Lilly MV, Lucore EC, Tarvin KA (2019) Eavesdropping grey squirrels infer safety from bird chatter. PLoS ONE 14(9): e0221279. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0221279
Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by Public Library of Science
Citation: Squirrels listen in to birds' conversations as signal of safety (2019, September 4) retrieved 4 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-squirrels-birds-conversations-safety.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

2 hours ago

DNA of Gut Bacteria Scores Hits in Autism?!

Sep 03, 2019

Do ESCs produce a large array of proteins?

Sep 02, 2019

low level hand held lazer therapy for hair works?

Sep 02, 2019

Preparation of 1mg/ml BSA

Aug 31, 2019

Pigweed - with and without burrs

Aug 30, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration