September 13, 2019

Researchers develop an optical sensor that detects very low glucose concentrations

by Asociacion RUVID

Researchers develop an optical sensor that detects very low glucose concentrations
The Optical Research Group. Credit: Universitat Jaume I

The Optical Research Group of the Universitat Jaume I (GROC-UJI) has developed an optical nanoparticle sensor capable of detecting very low glucose concentrations such as those present in tears by means of fluorescent carbon quantum dots.

The main objective of this project is to create a tool for the diagnosis of non-invasive diabetes through the detection of ocular in vitro, which can be integrated into a smartphone for both clinical and private use. Therefore, diabetics would not have to prick themselves several times a day to control their glucose levels, thus avoiding the discomfort it entails. In addition, the use of mobile phones would enable the systematic collection and management of electronic glucose level records to reduce errors and improve diabetes control.

Laser-based enables the development of green and sustainable nanotechnology, because it does not require an excess of polluting chemical products, nor does it necessarily produce waste. Furthermore, the functionalization of nanoparticles is simple and efficient, since it is obtained in situ during the synthesis process with a pulsed laser. Finally, thanks to the , nanosensors are not blocked by any other chemical component or residue that may cause unwanted effects.

The researchers developed a technique to produce a single carbon quantum dot capable of detecting very low , thanks to its 63 percent quantum efficiency in fluorescence, and with a high photo-stability demonstrated for more than 15 hours. This new type of carbon quantum dot opens the door to numerous applications in companies specializing in the synthesis of nanoparticles.

Explore further

Researchers transform tomatoes into fluorescent carbon dots
Provided by Asociacion RUVID
Citation: Researchers develop an optical sensor that detects very low glucose concentrations (2019, September 13) retrieved 13 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-optical-sensor-glucose.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why does an alkoxide steal H from water?

Sep 12, 2019

If a bond breaking absorbs energy, why does ATP hydrolysis release it?

Sep 09, 2019

Do these half-reactions have electrode potential that depends on pH?

Sep 06, 2019

Temperature of a compressed gas

Sep 05, 2019

Question about equilibrium position

Sep 04, 2019

NMR: Why do "identical" nuclei not couple with each other?

Sep 03, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration