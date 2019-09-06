September 6, 2019

NASA sees gabrielle go 'post-tropical...' for now

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA sees gabrielle go 'post-tropical...' for now
The GPM core satellite passed over Post-Tropical Storm Gabrielle on Sept. 6 at 3:30 a.m. EDT (0730 UTC). GPM found the heaviest rainfall (purple) occurring nearly 200 miles north of the elongated center where it was falling at a rate of over 36 mm (about 1.4 inch) per hour. Areas of rainfall of about 25 mm (1 inch per hour) surrounded those stronger storms. Credit: NASA/JAXA/NRL

The Global Precipitation Measurement mission or GPM core satellite passed over the Eastern Atlantic Ocean and observed that Tropical Storm Gabrielle had become post-tropical. GPM also gathered data on rainfall rates occurring in transformed and elongated storm.

NOAA's National Hurricane Center (NHC) said at 5 a.m. EDT on Sept. 6 that Gabrielle has become a post-tropical cyclone over the eastern Atlantic, because "Poorly defined Gabrielle has not produced any organized deep convection (strong thunderstorms) since Thursday morning." However, regeneration into a is expected to occur over the weekend.

A Post-Tropical Storm is a generic term for a former tropical cyclone that no longer possesses sufficient tropical characteristics to be considered a tropical cyclone. Former that have become fully extratropical, subtropical, or remnant lows, are three classes of post-tropical cyclones. In any case, they no longer possesses sufficient tropical characteristics to be considered a tropical cyclone. However, post-tropical cyclones can continue carrying and .

The GPM satellite passed over Gabrielle on Sept. 6 at 3:30 a.m. EDT (0730 UTC). GPM found the heaviest rainfall in nearly 200 miles north of the elongated center, where it was falling at a rate of over 36 mm (about 1.4 inch) per hour. Areas of rainfall of about 25 mm (1 inch per hour) surrounded those stronger storms. GPM is a joint mission between NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, JAXA.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), NHC reported the center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle was located near latitude 25.5 degrees north and longitude 37.6 degrees west. That is about 1,095 miles (1,760 km) northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the northwest near 12 mph (19 kph).  A turn to the west-northwest with a slight increase in forward speed is expected over the next couple of days.  A decrease in forward speed and a turn to the north are forecast to occur by Sunday morning. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph (65 kph) with higher gusts.

Gabrielle is expected to weaken into a post-tropical remnant low by tonight. Thereafter, slow strengthening is expected to occur over the weekend, and the remnants of Gabrielle is forecast to regenerate into a tropical at that time.

Explore further

GPM finds a band of heavy rainfall in Tropical Storm Gabrielle
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA sees gabrielle go 'post-tropical...' for now (2019, September 6) retrieved 6 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-nasa-gabrielle-post-tropical.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
11 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is a 10.0 earthquake actually possible?

1 hour ago

Detecting CO2 in the atmosphere

2 hours ago

Hurricane hunters spot 'stadium effect' inside Dorian's eye

Sep 03, 2019

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Aug 31, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Aug 31, 2019

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration