September 18, 2019

Study shows interactions between bacteria and parasites

by Technical University Munich

Study shows interactions between bacteria and parasites
A juvenile blood fluke. Schistosomiasis infection can lead to liver cirrhosis, among others. Credit: Clarissa Prazeres da Costa / TUM

A team at the Technical University of Munich (TUM) has completed the first study of the effects of a simultaneous infection with blood flukes (schistosomes) and the bacterium Helicobacter pylori—a fairly common occurrence in some parts of the world. They identified a complex interaction which resulted—among other effects—in a weakening of the adverse impact of the pathogens acting individually.

Around 240 million people worldwide are afflicted with schistosomiasis, an illness caused by flatworms of the genus schistosoma, commonly known as blood flukes. These parasites generally enter the human body with water from lakes, ponds or rivers. Worms, larvae and eggs are transported to various organs in the body through the bloodstream. The species Schistosoma mansoni is especially damaging to the liver, where it causes cirrhosis.

Helicobacter pylori is a bacterium that colonizes the human stomach. One in three people in Germany carry it and the worldwide rate is actually around 50%. Infections are associated with stomach ulcers and cancer. In places where schistosomes are widespread, as in some African countries south of the Sahara, co-infections with Helicobacter pylori are frequent. A team headed by Prof. Clarissa Prazeres da Costa and Prof. Markus Gerhard of the Institute for Medical Microbiology, Immunology and Hygiene at TUM used mice to study what happens in a co-infection with Helicobacter pylori and Schistosoma mansoni.

Study shows interactions between bacteria and parasites
Stomach tissue infected with Helicobacter pylori (dark dots). These bacteria can cause stomach ulcers and cancer. Credit: Markus Gerhard / TUM

Misdirection of T-cells and reduction of liver cirrhosis

In a schistosomiasis infection, the initial infection is followed by an acute phase, superseded about five weeks later by a chronic phase. In their study, Prazeres da Costa and Gerhard show that fewer T-cells are found in the stomach during the acute phase of schistosomiasis. In hosts infected only by Helicobacter pylori, these are more numerous in the stomach and cause inflammation there. "We show that the schistosomiasis drives an increase in chemokine levels in the liver. The chemokines attract the T-cells and, in a sense, misdirect them to the liver," says Markus Gerhard. This leads to a reduction in stomach inflammation, he explains.

This effect fades away when the chronic phase begins, however. While hosts infected with schistosomiasis alone often suffer liver damage during that phase, this is less common with co-infections. In their investigations, Prazeres da Costa and Gerhard detected elevated quantities of the signalling protein IL-13dRa2 in the blood of mice infected with the bacteria. "IL-13dRa2 can provide protection against cirrhosis and can even reverse tissue changes," says Clarissa Prazeres da Costa. "We therefore believe that they could play a decisive role to reduce the extent of liver cirrhosis in co-infections."

Possible effects on vaccines

In , many people are repeatedly re-infected with schistosomes because they come into frequent contact with water containing the worms. "As a result, there is no on the diversion of T-cells to the because the chronic and acute phases occur simultaneously," explains Clarissa Prazeres da Costa.

At first glance, the interactions in case of a co-infection may look like a positive side effect: Although the infected individual is suffering from two illnesses, the harmful effects of both are seemingly reduced. "Co-infections can have other consequences, however. For example, the changed immune response can limit the effectiveness of vaccines," says Markus Gerhard. "Co-infections are widespread especially in poorer regions," adds Clarissa Prazeres da Costa. "We urgently need more studies on their effects and ways of dealing with them, for example in order to develop new and more effective vaccination strategies."

Explore further

New receptors discovered for Helicobacter pylori
More information: Sonakshi Bhattacharjee et al, Concomitant Infection of S. mansoni and H. pylori Promotes Promiscuity of Antigen-Experienced Cells and Primes the Liver for a Lower Fibrotic Response, Cell Reports (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.celrep.2019.05.108
Journal information: Cell Reports

Provided by Technical University Munich
Citation: Study shows interactions between bacteria and parasites (2019, September 18) retrieved 18 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-interactions-bacteria-parasites.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What does a good memory mean about the brain?

22 hours ago

Do ESCs produce a large array of proteins?

Sep 17, 2019

Ointments and the bloodstream query

Sep 16, 2019

How is Cdc6 only synthesized at G1?

Sep 09, 2019

What enzyme removes the primer in EUKARYOTES

Sep 09, 2019

How many alleles per gene the human species have today?

Sep 08, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration