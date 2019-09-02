September 2, 2019

Plant gene discovery could help reduce fertilizer pollution in waterways

by Boyce Thompson Institute

Plant gene discovery could help reduce fertilizer pollution in waterways
Boyce Thompson Institute researchers used Brachypodium distachyon (left) and Medicago truncatula (right) to discover the roles of two genes in root colonization by symbiotic fungi. Credit: Mike Carroll/BTI

Over-fertilization of agricultural fields is a huge environmental problem. Excess phosphorus from fertilized cropland frequently finds its way into nearby rivers and lakes. A resulting boom of aquatic plant growth can cause oxygen levels in the water to plunge, leading to fish die-offs and other harmful effects.

Researchers from Boyce Thompson Institute have uncovered the function of a pair of plant genes that could help farmers improve phosphate capture, potentially reducing the environmental harm associated with fertilization.

The work was published in Nature Plants on September 2.

The discovery stems from Maria Harrison's focus on ' symbiotic relationships with arbuscular mycorrhizal (AM) . Harrison is the William H. Crocker Professor at BTI and an adjunct professor in Cornell University's School of Integrative Plant Science.

AM fungi colonize plant roots, creating an interface where the plant trades fatty acids for phosphate and nitrogen. The fungi also can help plants recover from stressful conditions, such as periods of drought.

But feeding the AM fungi with is costly, so plants don't let this go unchecked.

To discover how plants control the amount of fungal colonization, Harrison and Lena Müller, a postdoctoral scientist in her lab, looked at genes that encode short proteins called CLE in the plants Medicago truncatula and Brachypodium distachyon.

CLE peptides are involved in cellular development and response to stress, and they are present throughout the , from green algae to flowering plants.

The researchers found that two of these CLE genes are key modulators of AM fungal symbiosis. One gene, called CLE53, reduces colonization rates once the roots have been colonized. Another gene, CLE33, reduces colonization rates when there is plenty of phosphate available to the plant.

"Being able to control fungal colonization levels in and maintain the symbiosis even in higher phosphate conditions might be useful to a farmer," Harrison said. "For example, you may want the other beneficial effects of AM fungi, like nitrogen uptake and recovery from drought, as well as further uptake of phosphate"

"You might be able to achieve these benefits by altering the levels of these CLE peptides in the plants," Harrison added.

Müller found that the CLE peptides act through a receptor protein called SUNN. In collaboration with Harro Bouwmeester and Kristyna Flokova of the University of Amsterdam, she found that the two CLE peptides modulate the plant's synthesis of a compound called strigolactone.

Plant roots exude strigolactone into the soil, and the compound stimulates AM fungi to grow and colonize the root. Once the roots are colonized or there is plenty of phosphate, the CLE genes suppress the synthesis of strigolactone, thus reducing any further colonization by the fungi.

"In the early 2000's, researchers found that plants had a way to measure and then reduce colonization," Müller said. "But until now, nobody really understood the of that dynamic."

The researchers' next steps will include figuring out the molecules that turn on the CLE genes in response to colonization and high levels.

Müller also plans to compare the two CLE peptides from this study with additional CLE peptides that have different functions.

"The CLE peptides are all so similar but they have completely different functions," Müller said. "It will be very interesting to see why that is."

Explore further

Stowaway fungi hitch a ride with birds to be with their plant partners
More information: A CLE-SUNN module regulates strigolactone content and fungal colonization in arbuscular mycorrhiza, Nature Plants (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41477-019-0501-1 , https://www.nature.com/articles/s41477-019-0501-1
Journal information: Nature Plants

Provided by Boyce Thompson Institute
Citation: Plant gene discovery could help reduce fertilizer pollution in waterways (2019, September 2) retrieved 2 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-gene-discovery-fertilizer-pollution-waterways.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
110 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Sleeping too long or too much causes cancer? (and other questions)

11 hours ago

Do ESCs produce a large array of proteins?

12 hours ago

low level hand held lazer therapy for hair works?

15 hours ago

Preparation of 1mg/ml BSA

Aug 31, 2019

Pigweed - with and without burrs

Aug 30, 2019

Cool video on Color perception

Aug 29, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

WilliamJChriste
1 hour ago
Start earning today from $600 to $754 easily by working online from home. Last month i have generate and received $19663 from this job by giving this only maximum 2 hours a day of my life. Easiest job in the world and earning from this job are just awesome. Everybody can now get this job and start earning cash online right now by just follow instructions click on this link and vist tabs( Home, Media, Tech ) for more details thanks

HeRe=====►►► http://www.help54.com/
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration