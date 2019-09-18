September 18, 2019

Over 14% efficiency for ternary organic solar cell with 300 nm thick active layer

by Science China Press

Over 14% efficiency for ternary organic solar cell with 300 nm thick active layer
The J-V characteristics for OSCs based on PBDB-T-2Cl: BTP-4F, PBDB-T-2Cl: PC61BM and PBDB-T-2Cl: BTP-4F: PC61BM; the chemical structures of active layer components. Credit: ©Science China Press

A thick-film (300 nm) ternary OSC is fabricated by introducing phenyl-C61-butyric-acid-methyl ester (PC61BM) into a PBDB-T-2Cl:BTP-4F host blend, as these materials present complementary absorption and well-matched energy levels. By delicately optimizing the blend film morphology and improving the charge carrier mobility, over 14.3% efficiency was achieved for the device based on PBDB-T-2Cl:BTP-4F:PC61BM.

Organic solar cells (OSCs) have drawn great attention due to their advantages of making large area and flexible solar panels through low-cost solution coating methods. Recently, single-junction OSCs with over 16% power conversion efficiency (PCE) have been reported. However, photovoltaic performance of these cells is very sensitive to the variation in the active layer thickness, which has been recognized as a big challenge for practical application of OSCs.

The photovoltaic performance of OSCs is determined by open-circuit voltage (VOC), short-circuit current density (JSC) and fill factor (FF). For the current high efficiency non--based system, the efficiency of OSCs usually shows a sharp drop in FF upon increasing the thickness of the active layer. Such FF drops are generally caused by poor and imbalanced charge transport, which results in enhanced bimolecular charge recombination and the formation of space charge in thicker films.

Very recently, Professor Jianhui Hou's group in the Institute of Chemistry, Chinese Academy of Sciences demonstrated a thick-film (300 nm) ternary OSC with a of 14.3%. This excellent photovoltaic performance is achieved by introducing phenyl-C61-butyric-acid- (PC61BM) into a PBDB-T-2Cl: BTP-4F host blend. They found that the addition of PC61BM is helpful for improving the hole and electron mobilities, and thus facilitates charge transport in the thick active layers, leading to the improved efficiencies of OSCs. Their results illustrate that introducing a fullerene derivative as a third component is a facile and effective strategy to realize efficient thick-film OSCs.

Explore further

Binary solvent mixture boosting high efficiency of polymer solar cells
More information: Lijiao Ma et al, A ternary organic solar cell with 300 nm thick active layer shows over 14% efficiency, Science China Chemistry (2019). DOI: 10.1007/s11426-019-9556-7
Provided by Science China Press
Citation: Over 14% efficiency for ternary organic solar cell with 300 nm thick active layer (2019, September 18) retrieved 18 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-efficiency-ternary-solar-cell-nm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Enthalpy Question -- Hess' Law was created because a calorimeter can't be used to measure the enthalpy variation of some reactions?

16 hours ago

Information on Sulfur hexafluoride?

Sep 17, 2019

Explosion simulation

Sep 17, 2019

Temperature of a compressed gas

Sep 16, 2019

Why does an alkoxide steal H from water?

Sep 12, 2019

If a bond breaking absorbs energy, why does ATP hydrolysis release it?

Sep 09, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration