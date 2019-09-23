September 23, 2019

Cats, like children and dogs, develop attachments to their caregivers, study shows

by Oregon State University

Cats, like children and dogs, develop attachments to their caregivers, study shows
A cat displays secure attachment behavior with researcher Kristyn Vitale in the Human-Animal Interaction Lab at Oregon State University. Credit: Oregon State University

A new Oregon State University study finds that pet cats form attachments with their human owners that are similar to the bonds formed by children and dogs with their caretakers.

It's the first time that researchers have empirically demonstrated that display the same main attachment styles as babies and dogs, said study lead author Kristyn Vitale, a researcher in the Human-Animal Interaction Lab in OSU's College of Agricultural Sciences.

The study published today in the journal Current Biology.

"In both dogs and cats, attachment to humans may represent an adaptation of the offspring-caretaker bond," Vitale said. "Attachment is a biologically relevant behavior. Our study indicates that when cats live in a state of dependency with a human, that attachment behavior is flexible and the majority of cats use humans as a source of comfort."

In their study, the OSU researchers had cats participate in a "secure base test," similar to a test that has been given to infants and dogs to study their attachment behaviors. During this test, the cat spends two minutes in a new room with their caregiver, followed by a two-minute alone phase, and then a two-minute reunion phase.

Cats are securely bonded to their people, too
A cat with insecure-ambivalent style attachment. Credit: Kristyn Vitale, Oregon State University

Upon the caregiver's return from the two-minute absence, cats with secure attachment to the person are less stressed and they balance their attention between the person and their surroundings. For example, they continue to explore the room. On the other hand, cats with an insecure attachment show signs of stress such as twitching their tail and licking their lips, and either stay away from the person (avoidance) or cling to them by jumping in their lap and not moving (ambivalence).

The researchers conducted the test on both kittens and adult cats. Behavioral experts watched recordings of the tests and classified the animal's actions on criteria that have been used to describe attachment patterns in infants and dogs.

Of the 70 kittens that were classifiable, 64.3% were categorized as securely attached and 35.7% were categorized as insecurely attached.

The researchers were then interested in finding out if socialization training would change those percentages. After a six-week training course, there weren't any significant differences.

"Once an attachment style has been established between the cat and its caregiver, it appears to remain relatively stable over time, even after a training and socialization intervention," Vitale said.

Cats are securely bonded to their people, too
A cat with insecure-avoidant style attachment. Credit: Kristyn Vitale, Oregon State University

Cats, like most domesticated animals, retain several juvenile traits into maturity and remain dependent on humans for care, Vitale said. So, the researchers tested 38 cats that were 1 year old or older. The percentages nearly mirrored the kitten population—65.8% secure and 34.2% insecure.

It was surprising, Vitale said, to find how closely the proportion of secure and insecure attachments in the kitten and adult cat populations matched the human infant population. In humans, 65% of infants are securely attached to their caregiver.

"Cats that are insecure can be likely to run and hide or seem to act aloof," Vitale said. "There's long been a biased way of thinking that all cats behave this way. But the majority of use their owner as a source of security. Your cat is depending on you to feel secure when they are stressed out."

Explore further

Meow hear this: Study says cats react to sound of their name
More information: Current Biology, Vitale et al.: "Attachment Bonds Between Domestic Cats and Humans" https://www.cell.com/current-biology/fulltext/S0960-9822(19)31086-3 , DOI: 10.1016/j.cub.2019.08.036
Journal information: Current Biology

Provided by Oregon State University
Citation: Cats, like children and dogs, develop attachments to their caregivers, study shows (2019, September 23) retrieved 23 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-cats-children-dogs-caregivers.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
42 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

DNA is Held Together by a Watery Environment

1 hour ago

What does a good memory mean about the brain?

5 hours ago

How have scientists derived the gene sequences known today?

7 hours ago

Autopiotherapy, etc. -- coined, or standard?

Sep 19, 2019

Do ESCs produce a large array of proteins?

Sep 17, 2019

Ointments and the bloodstream query

Sep 16, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

katesisco
4 hours ago
Finally some valid research. I wonder why the human animal and the feline animal have the same rate of attachment? Pretty much ends the revival of the 'refrigerator' mother theory of autism. And would tend to support the woman's choice for abortion.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration