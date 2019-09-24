September 24, 2019

Breakthrough in understanding enzymes that make antibiotic for drug-resistant pathogen

by University of Warwick

Breakthrough in understanding enzymes that make antibiotic for drug-resistant pathogen
Prof Józef Lewandowski conducting nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy, a key techniques used in the work. Credit: University of Warwick

One of the WHO's three critical priority pathogens, Acinetobacter baumannii, for which new antibiotics are urgently needed is one step closer to being tackled, as researchers from the Department of Chemistry—University of Warwick have made a breakthrough in understanding the enzymes that assemble the antibiotic enacyloxin.

Acinetobacter baumannii is a pathogen that causes hospital-acquired infections that are very difficult to treat, because they are resistant to most currently available antibiotics.

In a previous paper, researchers at the University of Warwick and Cardiff University showed that a molecule called enacyloxin is effective against Acinetobacter baumannii. However, the molecule needs to be engineered to make it suitable for treating infections caused by the pathogen in humans.

The first step to achieving this is to understand the used to assemble enacyloxin by the bacterium that makes it. In their paper 'A dual transacylation mechanism for polyketide synthase chain release in enacyloxin antibiotic biosynthesis' published today in the journal Nature Chemistry, the researchers identify the enzymes responsible for joining the two components of the antibiotic together.

The key enzyme in this process was found to be promiscuous, suggesting it could be harnessed to produce structurally modified versions of the antibiotic.

Professor Greg Challis of the Department of Chemistry at the University of Warwick comments:

"Being able to alter the structure of the antibiotic will be key in future studies to optimise it for treating infections in humans."

In a second paper, titled 'Structural basis for chain release from the enacyloxin polyketide synthase' also published today in Nature Chemistry, the researchers report the structure of the enzyme and that of a companion protein which plays a key role in the process.

Professor Józef Lewandowski also of the Department of Chemistry at the University of Warwick, who co-led the structural study comments:

"We found how specific parts of the and the companion protein recognise each other. Using a computer algorithm to search all publicly available bacterial genomes, we learned that these recognition elements are commonly found in other enzymes and proteins that make and ."

Professor Challis continues:

"Understanding how the enzymes and their companion proteins recognise each other provides important clues about the evolution of antibiotic production in bacteria. It also has the potential to be exploited for creation of new types of molecules not seen in Nature."

Explore further

Cystic fibrosis bacteria could help fight back against antibiotic resistance
More information: Joleen Masschelein et al. A dual transacylation mechanism for polyketide synthase chain release in enacyloxin antibiotic biosynthesis, Nature Chemistry (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41557-019-0309-7

Simone Kosol et al. Structural basis for chain release from the enacyloxin polyketide synthase, Nature Chemistry (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41557-019-0335-5

Journal information: Nature Chemistry

Provided by University of Warwick
Citation: Breakthrough in understanding enzymes that make antibiotic for drug-resistant pathogen (2019, September 24) retrieved 24 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-breakthrough-enzymes-antibiotic-drug-resistant-pathogen.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
32 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why is this water turning black during electrolysis?

1 hour ago

Temperature dependence of ΔS°, ΔG° and ΔH°

5 hours ago

Breaking down cellulose using impact force

9 hours ago

Is there an alternate fuel that de-emphasizes carbon?

Sep 22, 2019

Information on Sulfur hexafluoride?

Sep 22, 2019

Enthalpy Question -- Hess' Law was created because a calorimeter can't be used to measure the enthalpy variation of some reactions?

Sep 18, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration