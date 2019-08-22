Vikings arrived in Ireland when the population was in serious decline
New research has found that the population of Ireland was in decline for almost 200 years before the Vikings settled.
The research from Queen's University Belfast's School of Natural and Built Environment is the first of its kind and has been published in the Journal of Archaeological Science.
Previously it was thought that the population of Ireland gradually increased over the years. However, the researchers have found that the population was in serious decline for almost two centuries before the Vikings migrated.
Using rigorous archaeological data science algorithms, the experts have released an estimate of past population numbers. The data shows the importance of migration as without the Vikings, the population decline could have been much worse.
Dr. Rowan McLaughlin, Research Fellow from the School of Natural and Built Environment, explains: "Millions of people lived in Ireland during prehistory and the earliest Christian times.
"Around the year 700, this population in Ireland mysteriously entered a decline, perhaps because of war, famine, plague or political unrest. However, there was no single cause or one-off event, as the decline was a gradual process."
He adds: "The Vikings settled in Ireland in the tenth century, during the phase of decline and despite being few in number, they were more successful than the 'natives' in expanding their population. Today, genetic evidence suggests many Irish people have some Viking blood."
For the study, the researchers used a database of archaeological sites discovered during the "Celtic Tiger' years, when there was a boom in motorway building and other development in Ireland.
Developers are required by law to employ archaeologists to record sites before they are destroyed. This allowed the researchers to access information that was not previously available.
Dr. McLaughlin commented: "This large database has opened up a completely new perspective on the past that we simply could not obtain any other way."
Emma Hannah is the lead author of the paper and is taking the work further with her Ph.D. research. She explains: "Often in archaeology we are focused on interpreting the evidence from a single site, but analyzing quantities of data in this way allows us to think about the long term. Now we know these broad trends, we can better understand the details of everyday life."
The first Viking raids in Ireland began in the 790s and the conventional history would expect that the Irish population declined from AD 800 to 1000 because of depredation and social turmoil. The authors assert that the population decline actually began about 700 for 'mysterious' reasons and continued at least 200 years. (Their population estimates are paywalled so I am using their text.)
So their main challenge to conventional history is to claim that a longterm downtrend in the Celtic Irish population had begun about 700, and that Viking "migration" kept the population from declining even more. These are big claims, and I am not nearly convinced.
there is a lot of different reasons for population declines in late roman to medieval periods
to avoid usurious taxes & conscription for life in the army, young men fled into the monasteries
too many mouths to feed at home?
young women were sold to the nunneries or sold for export
the "vikings in the early viking period, were a mishmash of sell-swords from all over the islands & mainland europe
with their diseases, better weapons & nasty attitudes
they were recruited by irish kings who didn't trust their vassals & losers at blood-feuds
both importing foreigners to retake whatever the loser thought he was due
another consideration was the lack of genetic diversity among the original "irish" peoples combined with limited nutritional choices & a terrain mostly only useful for grazing animals
all too many people do not realize or appreciate the centuries of effort it takes to "manufacture" decent farmlands
