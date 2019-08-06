August 6, 2019

Data tool helps decipher mouse's calls

by University of Edinburgh

mice
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Technology that can help interpret inaudible calls from laboratory mice has been developed in a bid to improve research.

The can reveal valuable insights into rodents' communication patterns and is more reliable than existing methods, which rely on human interpretation.

Crucial role

The system analyses audio recordings of ultrasonic vocalizations—beyond the range of human hearing. Researchers say it could support research involving mice, which play a crucial role in testing new therapies for human diseases.

Monitoring rodent communications can reveal about how diseases progress, particularly for neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease and autism.

Mouse communications

Experts previously categorized mouse communications into nine call types by manually deciphering visual representations of the soundwaves, known as spectrograms.

Researchers have now developed an automated tool that can accurately extract characteristics of the ultrasonic vocalizations to determine these different types of sounds.

The new approach used machine learning techniques to make analysis faster, more reliable, and less subjective than human interpretation, the researchers say.

It will standardize interpretations of mouse communication, helping researchers to directly compare their results between labs, types of mice, and over time, they add.

"We developed a fully that uses and statistical machine learning techniques to extract a range of diverse patterns from rodents' ultrasonic vocalizations. We then mapped those patterns onto the widely accepted types of vocalizations that experts understand. We hope these tools may find further use in animal model studies investigating, for example, the effect of neurological effects on communication patterns," says Dr. Athanasios Tsana of the University of Edinburgh's Usher Institute.

Provided by University of Edinburgh
Citation: Data tool helps decipher mouse's calls (2019, August 6) retrieved 6 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-tool-decipher-mouse.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
