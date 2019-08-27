A special kind of streaked aurora has been found to track disturbances in near-Earth space from the ground. Known as structured diffuse aurora, it was recently discovered, with the help of NASA spacecraft and instruments, that these faint lights in the night sky can map the edges of the Van Allen radiation belts—hazardous concentric bands of charged particles encircling Earth.
When the Van Allen belts undulate in shape and size—which they do in response to incoming radiation from the Sun as well as changes from Earth below—they can envelop satellites in unexpected radiation. The new discovery will help us better track the edges of the belts—and the more we know about how the belts are changing, the more we can mitigate such effects.
Citation:
Streaks in aurora found to map features in earth's radiation environment (2019, August 27)
retrieved 27 August 2019
from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-streaks-aurora-features-earth-environment.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Your feedback will go directly to Science X editors.
E-mail the story
Streaks in aurora found to map features in earth's radiation environment
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more