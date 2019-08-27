August 27, 2019

Streaks in aurora found to map features in earth's radiation environment

by Mara Johnson-Groh, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Streaks in aurora found to map features in earth's radiation environment
Illustration shows the white-light observations of the fine structure in the aurora superimposed over Alaska. The dots signifying electrons are color coded to show their origins, with red dots indicating electrons from the radiation belts and blue from further out. Credit: NASA/Google Earth/Nithin Sivadas

A special kind of streaked aurora has been found to track disturbances in near-Earth space from the ground. Known as structured diffuse aurora, it was recently discovered, with the help of NASA spacecraft and instruments, that these faint lights in the night sky can map the edges of the Van Allen radiation belts—hazardous concentric bands of charged particles encircling Earth.

When the Van Allen belts undulate in shape and size—which they do in response to incoming radiation from the Sun as well as changes from Earth below—they can envelop satellites in unexpected radiation. The new discovery will help us better track the edges of the belts—and the more we know about how the belts are changing, the more we can mitigate such effects.

  • Streaks in aurora found to map features in earth's radiation environment
    Schematic of the Van Allen belts' structure, shows the region of the structured diffuse aurora and the outer edge of the Van Allen belts that it maps. Credit: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/ Historic image of Van Allen Belts courtesy of NASA's Langley Research Center/ Nithin Sivadas
  • Streaks in aurora found to map features in earth's radiation environment
    An unexpected blob, circled in green, seen in radar data from Poker Flat sparked the research leading to the discovery of the structured diffuse aurora as maps of the edge of the outer Van Allen belt. Credit: NASA/Nithin Sivadas

Explore further

First of two Van Allen Probes spacecraft ceases operations
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Streaks in aurora found to map features in earth's radiation environment (2019, August 27) retrieved 27 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-streaks-aurora-features-earth-environment.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
18 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

5 hours ago

How can Jupiter maintain its spherical shape without being contained in a spherical shaped container?

8 hours ago

Radiation shielding and redirecting

Aug 25, 2019

New source of space radiation

Aug 25, 2019

What is the brightest red dwarf star seen from the Earth?

Aug 25, 2019

What are the maximum masses of White Dwarves and of Neutron stars?

Aug 25, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration