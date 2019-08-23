August 23, 2019

Rolling Stones get a little piece of Mars to call their own

by Andrew Dalton

From left, Ron Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones perform during their concert at the Rose Bowl, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

There is now a "Rolling Stones Rock" on Mars, and it's giving Mick and the boys some serious satisfaction.

NASA named the little for the legendary rockers after its InSight robotic lander captured it rolling across the surface of Mars. Robert Downey Jr. took the stage just before the Stones at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Thursday night to make the new moniker public.

The stadium is just a stones' throw from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, which manages InSight.

Mick Jagger took a moment between songs to tell the crowd that "NASA has given us something we have always dreamed of, our very own rock on Mars. I can't believe it."

Jagger added, "I want to bring it back on put it on our mantelpiece."

