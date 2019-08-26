Scientists in Italy fertilize 7 northern white rhino eggs
Eggs removed from the last two female northern white rhinos have been fertilized with sperm from the now-dead last male, but it will be about 10 days before it's known whether the eggs have become embryos, an Italian assisted-breeding company said Monday.
"We expect some of them will develop into an embryo," Cesare Galli, a founder of Avantea and an expert in animal cloning, said.
Avantea said that only seven of 10 eggs extracted last week from the females in Kenya could be used in the fertilization attempts Sunday using frozen sperm that had been taken from the male, which died in March 2018.
Wildlife experts and veterinarians are hoping that the species can reproduce via a surrogate mother rhino.
The Associated Press was granted exclusive access to the laboratory to film the procedure being carried out on Sunday.
Galli, a founder of the company, said that to improve chances for a species' continuation, it is better not to "get to the last two individuals before you use this technology."
The male, a 45-year-year-old named Sudan, gained fame in 2017 with his listing as "The Most Eligible Bachelor in the World" on the Tinder dating app in a fundraising effort. Sudan was euthanized after age-related complications.
Citation:
Scientists in Italy fertilize 7 northern white rhino eggs (2019, August 26)
retrieved 26 August 2019
from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-scientists-italy-fertilize-northern-white.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no
part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
Your feedback will go directly to Science X editors.
E-mail the story
Scientists in Italy fertilize 7 northern white rhino eggs
Your Privacy
This site uses cookies to assist with navigation, analyse your use of our services, and provide content from third parties.
By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Privacy Policy
and Terms of Use.
User comments
Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more