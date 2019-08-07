August 7, 2019

Study raises concerns about prevalent orchid viruses

Orchid
In a Plants, People, Planet study, researchers investigated the evolution of the two most prevalent orchid viruses using information representing their global distribution. The study revealed that considerable international trade of cultivated orchids has effectively "homogenised" the genetic diversity of the viruses. In other words, the two viruses have displayed few genetic differences since their first emergence, across countries and host plants.

The findings are concerning because these patterns are suggestive of rapid and regular international movement of orchids and their related pathogens.

The rapid global dispersal of viruses not only has the potential to impact the lucrative orchid horticultural industry, it also threatens in the wild.

"Global trade has opened the doors to regular and rapid movements of both plants and their pathogens. Orchids are a highly threatened family and without better disease screening practice and phytosanitary regulation we may be placing at risk for unintentional spillover," said lead author Deborah J. Fogell, of the University of Kent, in the UK.

More information: Deborah J. Fogell et al, Genetic homogenisation of two major orchid viruses through global trade‐based dispersal of their hosts, PLANTS, PEOPLE, PLANET (2019). DOI: 10.1002/ppp3.46
