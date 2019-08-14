August 14, 2019

Nanocapsule reaches cancer that has spread to central nervous system in mice

by Denise Heady, University of California, Los Angeles

Nanocapsule reaches cancer that has spread to central nervous system in mice
Jing Wen, a scientist at the UCLA AIDS Institute; Di Wu, a UCLA postdoctoral scholar; Professor Maskazu Kamata; and staff researcher Emiko Kranz. Credit: Milo Mitchell/UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center

Cancer that has spread to the central nervous system is notoriously difficult to treat. Now, UCLA researchers have developed a drug delivery system that breaks through the blood-brain barrier in order to reach and treat cancer that has spread to the central nervous system.

In research conducted in mice, a single dose of cancer drugs in a nanoscale capsule developed by the scientists eliminated all B-cell lymphoma that had metastasized to the animals' .

About 15% to 40% of all cancers spread to the , but there are few treatment options and they only work in a small number of patients. One reason treatments are ineffective is that the blood-brain barrier, a natural defense system that prevents harmful agents from entering the brain, blocks many drugs, preventing them from reaching cancer that has spread to the central nervous system.

To create a vessel that could carry cancer drugs to the central nervous system, the scientists produced a capsule measuring about one nanometer, or one billionth of a meter, across. (For reference, a sheet of paper is about 100,000 nanometers thick.) The capsule is coated with a substance called 2-methacryloyloxyethyl phosphorylcholine, which they hypothesized would be unlikely to be blocked by the , which would enable the capsule to release antibodies when it came into close proximity with .

The researchers loaded nanocapsules with the cancer-fighting drug rituximab and then administered them to mice with a human B-cell lymphoma that had metastasized to the animals' central nervous system. The scientists tracked how the tumors grew or shrank over a period of four months.

Pending additional research, including testing in human subjects, the UCLA-engineered capsule could be used to carry drugs that have already been approved by the FDA to treat cancer that has spread to the central nervous system.

The approach could be useful not only for cancers that metastasize to the central nervous system—such as breast cancer, small cell lung cancer and melanoma—but also for primary brain tumors or other brain diseases.

The study is published online in Nature Biomedical Engineering.

Explore further

Researchers solve mystery of how ALL enters the central nervous system
More information: Jing Wen et al. Sustained delivery and molecular targeting of a therapeutic monoclonal antibody to metastases in the central nervous system of mice, Nature Biomedical Engineering (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41551-019-0434-z
Journal information: Nature Biomedical Engineering

Provided by University of California, Los Angeles
Citation: Nanocapsule reaches cancer that has spread to central nervous system in mice (2019, August 14) retrieved 14 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-nanocapsule-cancer-central-nervous-mice.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is there any negative impact of music on the brain?

Aug 03, 2019

Dialysate flow rate when pulling through a jug

Aug 02, 2019

The "randomness" of evolution

Jul 28, 2019

Need Tips and Tricks on plate-reading Lycopene production of E.coli

Jul 28, 2019

Ice Cream or Chocolates

Jul 25, 2019

Postterm pregnancies

Jul 24, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration