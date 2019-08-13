August 13, 2019

High arsenic levels found in children near former French mine

The former Salsigne gold and arsenic mine in Villaniere, southern France, which closed in 2004
The former Salsigne gold and arsenic mine in Villaniere, southern France, which closed in 2004

Worrying levels of arsenic have been detected in 38 children living near what was once the world's biggest mine for the toxic element, a French regional health agency said Tuesday, heightening fears that waste from the site could be leeching into soil and groundwater.

The ARS health agency for the Occitanie region said it tested 103 aged 11 or younger after residents became alarmed when the former Salsignes mine was flooded during last October.

Of those, 38 had readings above the reference level of 10 microgrammes per gramme of creatine in , with 10 children showing levels above 15 microgrammes.

The ARS cautioned that a further round of testing in two months was needed to determine if the arsenic resulted from chronic exposure, as opposed to acute exposure that can occur after eating certain foods like shellfish or meat.

The Salsignes mine in the Aude valley, near Carcassonne, was the world's biggest source of the element, as well as Europe's largest gold mine, before it was closed in 2004.

Millions of tons of toxic waste were stored at five sites nearby, and local associations say some have begun to leak.

Last month, the health agency expanded monitoring to include tests for all children 11 and younger in the area near the Orbiel river.

The move came after media reports in June said three boys aged four, seven and nine had arsenic levels ranging from 12 to 20 microgrammes per gramme of creatine.

Several parents called on local authorities to take urgent measures, and officials closed off access to some playgrounds and also began soil and atmospheric testing for the element.

They also prohibited swimming or fishing in the Orbiel and banned the eating of fruits and vegetables produced in 12 nearby communes for up to four months.

Arsenic poisoning from long-term exposure can lead to discolouration and hardening of the skin, and eventually cause a variety of cancers.

Explore further

Paris downplays Notre-Dame lead poisoning fears

© 2019 AFP

Citation: High arsenic levels found in children near former French mine (2019, August 13) retrieved 13 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-high-arsenic-children-french.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

5 hours ago

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 11, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration