August 9, 2019

Printing flattens polymers, improving electrical and optical properties

by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Printing flattens polymers, improving electrical and optical properties
Professor Ying Diao, left, postdoctoral researcher Kyung Sun Park, seated, and graduate student Justin Kwok have found that twisted polymers can be flattened via the printing process to make them better at conducting electricity. Credit: L. Brian Stauffer

Researchers have found a way to use polymer printing to stretch and flatten twisted molecules so that they conduct electricity better. A team led by chemical and biomolecular engineers from the University of Illinois report their findings in the journal Science Advances.

Conjugated polymers are formed by the union of electron-rich molecules along a backbone of alternating single and double chemical bonds. The conjunction allows electricity to travel very quickly through a polymer, making it highly desirable for use in electrical and optical applications. This mode of transporting charges works so well that conjugated polymers are now poised to compete with silicon materials, the researchers said.

However, these polymers tend to contort into twisted spirals when they join, severely impeding .

"The flatness or planarity of a conjugated polymer plays a large role in its ability to conduct electricity," said chemical and biomolecular engineering professor Ying Diao, who led the study. "Even a slight twist of the backbone can substantially hinder the ability of the electrons to delocalize and flow."

It is possible to flatten conjugated polymers by applying an enormous amount of pressure or by manipulating their , but both techniques are very labor-intensive, Diao said. "There really is no easy way to do this."

The video shows twisted polymers transitioning to a liquid crystal phase forming polymer helixes, which can be flattened by printing flow. Credit: Ying Diao

Postdoctoral researcher Kyung Sun Park and graduate student Justin Kwok noticed something while running printing experiments and flow simulations in Diao's lab. Polymers go through two distinct phases of flow during printing: The first phase occurs when capillary action pulls on the polymer ink as it begins to evaporate, and the second phase is the result of the forces imposed by the printing blades and substrate, the researchers said.

"Park and Kwok uncovered another phase that occurs during printing in which the polymers appear to have vastly different properties," Diao said. "This third phase occurs in between the two already-defined phases, and shows the polymers being stretched into planar shapes."

Not only are the polymers stretched and flattened in this third phase, but they also remain that way after precipitating out of solution, Diao said, making it possible to fine-tune printer settings to produce conjugated polymers for use in new, faster biomedical devices and flexible electronics.

"We are discovering a whole zoo of new phases, all sensitive to the forces that take place during the process," Diao said. "We envision that these unexplored equilibria and flow-induced phases will ultimately translate into new with exciting optoelectronic properties."

Explore further

Study results pave the way to programmable electronic inks
More information: "Tuning conformation, assembly, and charge transport properties of conjugated polymers by printing flow," Science Advances (2019). DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.aaw7757
Journal information: Science Advances

Provided by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Citation: Printing flattens polymers, improving electrical and optical properties (2019, August 9) retrieved 9 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-flattens-polymers-electrical-optical-properties.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Diffusion of gas from a pond

Aug 06, 2019

Isolating CO2 in the electrolysis of Na2CO3 solution

Aug 04, 2019

Scratched surface

Aug 02, 2019

What is the molar heat of self-decomposition of nitric acid?

Aug 02, 2019

What is the heat of combustion of 1 kg carbon dioxide w/ magnesium?

Aug 02, 2019

Where do we use precious metal catalysts such as a Pd catalyst?

Aug 02, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration