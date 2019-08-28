August 28, 2019

Energy-efficient solar photochemistry with luminescent solar concentrators

by Wiley

Energy-efficient solar photochemistry with luminescent solar concentrators
Credit: Wiley

The sun is the most sustainable energy source available on our planet and could be used to power photochemical reactions. In the journal Angewandte Chemie, scientists present a widely applicable, cost-effective photomicroreactor. It is based on luminescent solar concentrators, which harvest, convert, and make photons available for chemical reactions. Thus, the researchers were able to synthesize various substances, including two pharmaceuticals.

To date, research into the use of sunlight has focused on , solar thermal, and solar fuels, while the solar-powered synthesis of chemicals is still in its infancy. Light energy can power chemical reactions; for example, by moving a catalyst into an excited state and thereby accelerating a reaction or even making it possible in the first place. However, the sun as a is disadvantageous in certain respects because the bulk of the solar spectral irradiance (the radiant flux received by a surface per unit area) falls within the relatively narrow visible range. Moreover, fluctuations in irradiance are caused by phenomena such as passing clouds.

The scientists from the Eindhoven University of Technology (the Netherlands) and the Max-Planck Institute of Colloids and Interfaces (Potsdam, Germany) now show for the first time that a diverse set of photon-driven transformations can be efficiently powered by solar irradiation. The secret of success is their specially designed, cost-effective photomicroreactor based on (LSCs).

The LSCs consist of light-guiding slabs made of polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) doped with special luminophores that capture photons from the solar spectrum and subsequently release them as fluorescence with longer wavelength characteristics for use by the luminophore. In this way, the sunlight is concentrated into a narrow wavelength range, and daylight and weather-dependent fluctuations of the spectral distribution become negligible.

Tiny channels made of a solvent-resistant polymer are embedded into the LSC slabs, which contain the . A that monitors the is connected to an integrated circuit that autonomously adjusts the flow rate of the mixture: the lower the light intensity the slower the mixture passes the channel, thereby receiving the light dose needed for an adequate reaction yield. In so doing, fluctuations in sunlight irradiance are compensated for and the quality of the product remains consistent.

The selection of the doping luminophores depends on the wavelength needed for excitation of the catalyst. The team led by Timothy Noël generated red, green, and blue LSC reactors for reactions catalyzed by the photocatalysts methylene blue for the red device, eosin Y and rose Bengal for the green, and ruthenium-based metal complexes for the blue reactor. "Using these devices, we succeeded in synthesizing the antiworm drug ascaridole and an intermediate of the antimalarial drug artemisinin, besides others," says Noël. "A solar-based production approach is of high interest for products with high added value, such as fine chemicals, drugs, and fragrances. It would be particularly suited to limited resource settings."

Explore further

Artificial leaf as mini-factory for drugs
More information: Dario Cambié et al. Energy-Efficient Solar Photochemistry with Luminescent Solar Concentrator Based Photomicroreactors, Angewandte Chemie International Edition (2019). DOI: 10.1002/anie.201908553
Journal information: Angewandte Chemie International Edition , Angewandte Chemie

Provided by Wiley
Citation: Energy-efficient solar photochemistry with luminescent solar concentrators (2019, August 28) retrieved 28 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-energy-efficient-solar-photochemistry-luminescent.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
34 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Specific Heat at High Temperatures

1 hour ago

HPLC column separating high polar compounds

20 hours ago

Question on the reduction of FeO by CO

Aug 27, 2019

Ancient production of sulfuric acid

Aug 25, 2019

The Story Behind Hess' Law

Aug 24, 2019

Confusion about the use of partial molar Gibbs free energy

Aug 23, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Anonym705631
8 hours ago
I essentially started about a month and a 1/2 agone and i have gotten a couple of test for a whole of $2,200...this is the bestcall I made amidst pretty some time! "grateful to you for giving Maine this incredible possibility to profit from home. This similarly cash has changed my existence in such an excellent measure of courses, to the point that, bypass on you!".......GOOD LUCK Click this Below connect here...www.98steps.com
-1
Report Block
Anonym507006
7 hours ago
I am making a good salary online from home.I­'­v­e m­a­d­e $­15k s­o f­o­r last 3 months w­or­k­i­n­g on­l­i­n­e a­n­d I­'­m a f­u­l­l t­i­m­e s­t­u­d­e­n­t­. I­'­m u­s­i­n­g a­n on­l­i­n­e b­u­s­i­n­e­s­s o­p­p­o­r­t­u­n­i­t­y I h­e­a­r­d a­b­o­u­t a­n­d I­'­v­e m­a­d­e s­u­c­h g­r­e­a­t m­o­n­e­y­ Just try To Visit this site............www.salary.cash61.com
-1
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration