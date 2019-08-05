August 5, 2019

Early detection of European spruce bark beetles with remote sensing

by University of Twente

Scientists of the University of Twente discovered that early detection of European spruce bark beetles is possible with remote sensing. For the first time, remote sensing data has been used successfully to show the early infestation (so-called green attack) of European spruce when still effective actions can be taken to prevent the outbreaks and further damage.

Global warming and rising temperatures are fueling the expansion of spruce bark beetle outbreaks across European Norway Spruce forests, ravaging thousands of square miles of forests. A lot of public money has been invested to compensate forest owners for their economic loss and the cost of reforestation. There has been much controversy regarding salvage logging in protected areas in Europe.

On 27 June 2019, Dr. Haidi Abdullah defended his thesis entitled "Remote sensing of European spruce (Ips typographus, L.) bark beetle green attack." This thesis demonstrated the potential of using from ground and satellite platforms as well as biochemical properties of needles to detect early stress detection of bark beetle green attack over the European Norway spruce stands.

The successful use of remote sensing measurements to detect the early stage bark beetle infestation will minimize the costs of monitoring programmes and reduce the risk of further bark beetle outbreak in the European forests. The findings of this study are of interest for ecologists, the biodiversity community, forest managers, timber productions and remote sensing scientists. Interested forest agencies/companies can use the results of this study, openly published through journals, to replicate the processing chain.

The European bark beetle is a tiny insect with a hard, cylindrical body which reproduces under the of Norway spruce trees. Together with natural events such as storm, heatwave, and drought, it has a significant ecological and economic impact on Norway spruce forests in Europe. Hence, the early detection of infestation (so-called "green attack" stage—a period at which trees are yet to show visual signs of infestation stress) is vital for the management of Norway spruce stands to minimize the economic loss and preclude a mass outbreak.

The next step for the ITC in this research will be testing the methods which are developed using other data sources, and in other European stands.

Explore further

Dry heat increases bark beetle bite
Provided by University of Twente
Citation: Early detection of European spruce bark beetles with remote sensing (2019, August 5) retrieved 5 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-early-european-spruce-bark-beetles.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration