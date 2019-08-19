August 19, 2019

How coastal mud holds the key to climate cooling gas

by University of East Anglia

muddy marshes
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Bacteria found in muddy marshes, estuaries and coastal sediment synthesise one of the Earth's most abundant climate cooling gases—according to new research from the University of East Anglia (UEA).

Dimethylsulfoniopropionate (DMSP) is an important nutrient in with billions of tonnes produced annually by marine phytoplankton (microscopic plant-like cells), seaweed, corals and .

When marine microorganisms break down DMSP, they release a climate-cooling gas called dimethylsulfide (DMS), which also gives the seaside its characteristic smell. Until recently, it was thought that DMSP was mainly produced in the ocean's by photosynthetic algae.

But new research published today in Nature Microbiology reveals that it the molecule is produced in coastal —and at much higher levels than in seawater.

Lead researcher Professor Jonathan Todd, from UEA's School of Biological Sciences, said: "DMS is produced when microorganisms break down DMSP, and it is important because it affects atmospheric chemistry, and potentially climate—by increasing cloud droplets that in turn reduce the amount of sunlight reaching the ocean's surface.

"Across the world's oceans, seas and coasts, tens of millions of tonnes of DMS are released annually by microbes that live in these environments.

"These same clouds are vital in the movement of large amounts of sulfur from the oceans to land, making the production of DMSP and DMS a critical step in the global sulfur cycle."

The research team studied salty sediment from the North Norfolk coast at the Stiffkey and Cley salt marches. Such environments are known to produce vast quantities of DMSP and DMS, but until now it was thought that these compounds were produced by the grass, known as Spartina, that grows at many such environments.

Dr. Beth Williams, also from UEA's School of Biological Sciences, said: "Working on these coastal sediments we found that DMSP levels and DMSP and DMS synthesis rates were far higher in the surface sediment than in surface seawater.

"We also found that these high DMSP levels were not dependent on the presence of Spartina, with similar levels being detected at the Yarmouth Estuary, where the plant doesn't grow.

"Amazingly we discovered that there were as much as 100 million DMSP-producing bacteria per gram of salt marsh sediment.

"This supports our theory that bacteria play a very significant role in DMSP production in the sediment.

"Furthermore, we found that deep ocean sediment from the Mariana Trench also contained vastly higher levels of DMSP and DMSP-producing bacteria than the far overlying surface seawater.

"Our findings could mean that scientists have been significantly underestimating both the production of this molecule and the effect it is having in the ."

Explore further

Scientists discover key gene for producing marine molecule with huge environmental impacts
More information: Bacteria are important dimethylsulfoniopropionate producers in coastal sediments, Nature Microbiology (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41564-019-0527-1 , https://nature.com/articles/s41564-019-0527-1
Journal information: Nature Microbiology

Provided by University of East Anglia
Citation: How coastal mud holds the key to climate cooling gas (2019, August 19) retrieved 19 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-coastal-mud-key-climate-cooling.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
User comments

Tombstone Gabby
3 hours ago
We keep seeing more and more studies that discover non-human processes that could possibly have an effect on climate. How long will it be before all of the new information can be quantified and added to the computer models? If ever.....
zz5555
23 minutes ago
They will continue to improve the models forever, but given that even simple climate models do quite well at projecting the climate, it follows that the unknown forcings don't have a significant effect on the changing climate - certainly much less than CO2. It's like with gamma rays. For years, a few people thought that they would have a large effect on the climate. But when actually measured, it turned out they didn't.

This seems to especially be true for DMSP. Since the DMSP in the deep ocean has vastly higher levels than on the surface, and because climate change/global warming is unlikely to affect the deep ocean for hundreds of years, it seems unlikely that DMSP will be a significant factor in climate change.
