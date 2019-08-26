August 26, 2019

Study finds big increase in ocean carbon dioxide absorption along West Antarctic Peninsula

by Rutgers University

Study finds big increase in ocean carbon dioxide absorption along West Antarctic Peninsula
Morning sunlight reflects off sea ice along the West Antarctic Peninsula. Credit: Drew Spacht/The Ohio State University

Climate change is altering the ability of the Southern Ocean off the West Antarctic Peninsula to absorb carbon dioxide, according to a Rutgers-led study, and that could magnify climate change in the long run.

The study, led by scientists at Rutgers University-New Brunswick, is published in the journal Nature Climate Change.

The West Antarctic Peninsula is experiencing some of the most rapid on Earth, featuring dramatic increases in temperatures, retreats in glaciers and declines in sea ice. The Southern Ocean absorbs nearly half of the —the key greenhouse gas linked to climate change—that is absorbed by all the world's oceans.

"Understanding how climate change will affect carbon dioxide absorption by the Southern Ocean, especially in coastal Antarctic regions like the West Antarctic Peninsula, is critical to improving predictions of the global impacts of climate change," said lead author Michael Brown, an oceanography doctoral student in the Center for Ocean Observing Leadership in the Department of Marine and Coastal Sciences at the School of Environmental and Biological Sciences.

The study tapped an unprecedented 25 years of oceanographic measurements in the Southern Ocean and highlights the need for more monitoring in the region.

Study finds big increase in ocean carbon dioxide absorption along West Antarctic Peninsula
The ARSV Laurence M. Gould in Antarctic waters. Credit: Colm Sweeney/NOAA

The research revealed that carbon dioxide absorption by off the West Antarctic Peninsula is linked to the stability of the upper ocean, along with the amount and type of algae present. A stable upper ocean provides algae with ideal growing conditions. During photosynthesis, algae remove carbon dioxide from the surface ocean, which in turn draws carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere.

From 1993 to 2017, changes in sea ice dynamics off the West Antarctic Peninsula stabilized the upper ocean, resulting in greater algal concentrations and a shift in the mix of algal species. That's led to a nearly five-fold increase in carbon dioxide absorption during the summertime. The research also found a strong north-south difference in the trend of carbon dioxide absorption. The southern portion of the peninsula, which to date has been less impacted by climate change, experienced the most dramatic increase in carbon dioxide absorption, demonstrating the poleward progression of climate change in the region.

The results also demonstrate the often counterintuitive impacts of climate change. The scientists hypothesize that upper ocean stability off the West Antarctic Peninsula may ultimately decrease in the coming decades as sea ice continues to decline. Once sea ice reaches a critically low level, there won't be enough of it to prevent wind-driven mixing of the upper ocean, or to supply a sufficient amount of stabilizing meltwater. And that could result in reduced carbon dioxide absorption in the Southern Ocean over the long run.

A decrease in the 's ability to absorb could lead to more warming worldwide by allowing more of the heat-trapping gas to remain in the atmosphere.

Explore further

Stronger west winds blow ill wind for climate change
More information: Enhanced oceanic CO2 uptake along the rapidly changing West Antarctic Peninsula, Nature Climate Change (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41558-019-0552-3 , https://nature.com/articles/s41558-019-0552-3
Journal information: Nature Climate Change

Provided by Rutgers University
Citation: Study finds big increase in ocean carbon dioxide absorption along West Antarctic Peninsula (2019, August 26) retrieved 26 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-big-ocean-carbon-dioxide-absorption.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
106 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

NY Times: Witnessing the Birth of a Crater Lake... Kīlauea

Aug 13, 2019

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 11, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

snoosebaum
12 hours ago
duh , its sitting over a volcanic hot spot and volcanos emit CO2
-5
Report Block
Anonym936191
11 hours ago

I am making a good MONEY (500$ to 700$ / hr )online on my Ipad .Last month my pay check of nearly 30 k$.This online work is like draw straight-arrow and earn money.Do not go to office.I do not claim to be others,I just work.You will call yourself after doing this JOB,It's a REAL job.Will be very lucky to refer to this WEBSITE.Ihope,you can find something,Simply go to the below SITE.GOOD LUCK★★★★COPY THIS WEBSITE★★★★ .www.98steps.com
-1
Report Block
greenonions1
5 hours ago
duh , its sitting over a volcanic hot spot and volcanos emit CO2
Duh - and how long has it sat over that volcanic hot spot. Duh - is that volcanic hot spot causing
"dramatic increases in temperatures, retreats in glaciers and declines in sea ice?"
Duh - how much has the volcanic activity increased in the past 100 years? Duh - did you write a paper on the subject - or just have a link to another blogger - who knows nothing about the topic?
2
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration