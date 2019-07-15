July 15, 2019

One in five US Twitter users follows Trump: survey

President Donald Trump's Twitter account is followed by nearly one out of five American adults who use the platform, a survey shows

Nineteen percent of US Twitter users follow President Donald Trump on the social platform, and a majority of those people approve of his job performance, a survey showed Monday.

The Pew Research Center report suggests Trump's @realDonaldTrump account—with more than 60 million followers worldwide—has succeeded in developing an audience largely favorable to his comments, which often generate controversy.

The report is based on a of 2,388 US adults who use Twitter and gave Pew permission to review their personal public-facing accounts, between December 2018 and July 2019.

Roughly three in 10 Republican adult Twitter users follow Trump, compared with 13 percent of Democrats, Pew said.

Among users who follow Trump, 54 percent approved of his as of late 2018, compared with 24 percent of users who don't follow the president.

Despite the large following, Trump's direct reach on Twitter is still limited, according to Pew: only 22 percent of all US adults use the service, its surveys found.

And Trump's reach on Twitter remains below that of former president Barack Obama, who connects with 26 percent of the platform's users, Pew researchers found.

The news comes with Trump drawing fire for a series of tweets interpreted as attacking four progressive Democratic congresswomen of color—calling on them to "go back" to their own countries, even though all are US citizens.

Trump's comments were branded "racist" and "xenophobic" by Democratic presidential candidates and senior lawmakers.

© 2019 AFP

Citation: One in five US Twitter users follows Trump: survey (2019, July 15) retrieved 15 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-twitter-users-trump-survey.html
User comments

rderkis
2 hours ago
Even these articles which are supposed to be objective and unbiased show their political propaganda. Just look at the picture of our president. This could be a russian or a chinese article trying to smear democracy and show our leaders in the worst possible light.
0
Report Block
knowphiself
1 hour ago
that's because he's playing with the fourth estate . when it came to his wife. it was real. estate
0
Report Block
knowphiself
1 hour ago
and xi, I mean she said it was the best bit
0
Report Block
Da Schneib
29 minutes ago
Wonder how many of them are doing oppo?

Just look at the picture of our president.
Maybe he shouldn't yell all the time and wave his little teeny hands around.
0
Report Block
Da Schneib
7 minutes ago
Not to mention telling people born in the US to "Go back where you came from."

This is a racist wanna-be dictator. Most Embarrassing President Evar. He should go to Russia or some other dirty racist autocratic place where he belongs and stay there.
0
Report Block

