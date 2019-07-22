July 22, 2019

Scientists learn to control the oil lens

by Samara State Technical University

Reconstruction of factories (the construction of modern parks and the removal of communications on racks) significantly prevents the penetration of petroleum products into the ground. However, wastes, accumulated as a result of the activities of oil refineries, continue to have a negative impact on the environment. The method developed at Samara Polytech will allow not only to monitor the state of groundwater, but also to predict the movement dynamics of the lens, on which depends the stability of the grounds under the building structures.

- Without knowledge of the geophysical processes, hydrodynamics of groundwater, the regularities of their movement in the layers in this area, it is very difficult to predict the important parameters of the lens, its volume and the qualitative composition of oil products contained in it, - explains Olga Tupitsyna, who is the Project Manager, Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor of the Chemical Technology and Industrial Ecology Department, Leading Specialist at the Scientific and Analytical Center for Industrial Ecology.

Under her leadership, an interdisciplinary team of scientists and students of Samara Polytech has developed a groundwater research program that allows predicting the direction of lens movement during seasonal changes in in water storages, with active operation of the water intake area, on exposure to the layer from the main production site of the enterprise. The resulting mathematical model will also determine the localization of the sources of concentration of petroleum products, quickly extract them and effectively clean the soil, ground and groundwater.

The latest research results were published in a number of major Russian and international publications Ecology and Industry of Russia, Scientific Works of the Kuban State Technological University, Chemistry. Ecology. Urban Science, Innovative Approaches to Solving Modern Problems of Rational Use of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection, etc.

Explore further

Scientists create single-use edible dishware made from apples
Provided by Samara State Technical University
Citation: Scientists learn to control the oil lens (2019, July 22) retrieved 22 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-scientists-oil-lens.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Tidal effects on long lakes

3 hours ago

Mw 6.4 and 7.1, Ridgecrest, Southern California earthquakes

Jul 21, 2019

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Jul 21, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 19, 2019

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jul 18, 2019

Greenland Wildfire

Jul 18, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration