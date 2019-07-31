July 31, 2019

Scientists take step toward more efficient fuel refining processes

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists take step toward more efficient fuel refinement processes
Engineering an enzyme that would uniformly speed along the small alkanes reaction to hydroxyl groups needed to produce fuel. Credit: CONG Zhiqi, Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocesses Technology, CAS

Researchers at the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocesses Technology (QIBEBT) in China have made headway toward more sustainable and economic fuel production by developing a biochemical approach to allow more control over the conversion of natural gas into usable liquid fuel.

The study appeared on July 15 in ACS Catalysis.

"The bioconversion of natural gas into liquid has attracted much attention as a promising approach in recent years," said Cong Zhiqi, an author on the paper. "However, the selective hydroxylation of methane—the main component of natural gas—has been one of the major challenges for the scientific community." Cong is a professor in the Chinese Academy of Sciences Key Laboratory of Biofuels and the Shandong Provincial Key Laboratory of Synthetic Biology in the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocesses Technology.

Methane and propane, another component of natural gas, are called alkanes. Consisting solely of carbon and , alkanes need to be significantly processed before they can be used in fuel. The process includes introducing oxygen and , called , into the alkane. The atoms rearrange themselves, producing an alcohol that can be used as fuel, such as ethanol.

The process is indirect due to how selective alkanes are when reacting to the hydroxyl catalysts. Researchers have worked on engineering an enzyme that would uniformly speed along the small alkanes reaction to hydroxyl groups needed to produce fuel.

According to Cong, this has been a long-standing issue because of the inability to directly hydroxylate small alkanes. With current processing, some alkanes are too reactive and renders the resulting fuel useless.

In an effort to control which alkanes react and to what degree, Cong and his team focused on several protein variants of P450 monooxygenase, which help the process of introducing hydroxyl groups into alkane molecules. There are more than 41,000 variants of the enzyme, all of which can cause different levels of reaction.

The researchers achieved controllable selective hydroxylation of propane through what Cong calls an artificial P450 system driven by hydrogen peroxide. The system consists of a dual-function small molecule (DFSM), hydrogen peroxide and variants of an engineered P450 enzyme called P450BM3. The engineered P45BM3 is primed to react to the hydrogen peroxide, and the DFSM holds the enzyme and hydrogen peroxide together, allowing the reaction to occur.

The reaction continues over to the propane, successfully converting the alkanes into alcohols that can be turned into fuel. They found the system had comparable or better catalytic properties than the only known peroxide-dependent natural enzyme of small alkanes, depending on which variant of P450BM3 they used.

In engineering the variants, the researchers replaced the substrates on the part of the enzyme that bonds with the with more reactive versions. This helped otherwise inert carbon bonds break apart and bond with other available atoms.

"This study gave the first example of direct small hydroxylation by the peroxide-driven P450BM3 variants. This substantially expands the synthetic toolbox toward the development of a practical catalyst for fuel processing," Cong said.

The researchers are now researching the specific molecular mechanisms of the reactions, and plan to use that information to develop similar systems for use with other natural gas components, such as methane.

"We hope we can further tune the for use in methane oxidation, as well," Cong said.

Explore further

Chemists develop a catalyst to oxidize alkanes in mild conditions
More information: Jie Chen et al, Peroxide-Driven Hydroxylation of Small Alkanes Catalyzed by an Artificial P450BM3 Peroxygenase System, ACS Catalysis (2019). DOI: 10.1021/acscatal.9b02507
Journal information: ACS Catalysis

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Scientists take step toward more efficient fuel refining processes (2019, July 31) retrieved 31 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-scientists-efficient-fuel-refining.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
33 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Scratched surface

Jul 26, 2019

Magnetic fluid

Jul 26, 2019

Ammonium carbonate CaO has high basicity after calcination?

Jul 23, 2019

How to prepare 4-nitoaniline, 4-chloroaniline,diphenylamine indicator

Jul 23, 2019

Resonance Question: stability of a negative charge spread over 2 oxygen atoms versus one oxygen and 3 carbon atoms

Jul 21, 2019

Reverse reactions and Le Chateliers principle

Jul 20, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration