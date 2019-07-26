July 26, 2019

Researchers report rice gene that confers broad-spectrum resistance to β-triketone herbicides

by Saitama University

rice
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Genomes of the genus Oryza, including both domesticated and wild species, have been well characterized because of the importance of rice to the global food supply. The wealth of genetic variation in rice varieties has allowed the identification of useful genes for crop breeding by map-based cloning methods. With regard to large-scale farming, in particular, weed control with the use of appropriate herbicides is critical for efficient crop production. To date, a variety of herbicides have been developed and are widely applied in fields of major crops. On the other hand, long-term reliance on individual herbicides can result in the emergence of weeds that are resistant to the applied agent. The development of new combinations of herbicides and of herbicide resistance genes for introduction into crop species is thus desirable as a solution to this problem.

Several years ago, varieties that are sensitive to benzobicyclon (BBC), a b-triketone herbicide that is a potent inhibitor of 4-hydroxyphenylpyruvate dioxygenase (HPPD), were identified in Japan. In response to this finding, researchers at Saitama University initiated a to identify the rice gene that confers resistance to BBC.

They identified this gene by map-based cloning and named it HIS1 (for HPPD INHIBITOR SENSITIVE 1). Genealogy analysis revealed that a dysfunctional his1 allele has been inherited by BBC-sensitive rice strains from an indica rice variety, and a genome database search uncovered conservation and diversification of multiple HIS1-LIKE (HSL) genes in the plant kingdom, suggestive of important biological roles for HSL proteins.

Forced expression of HIS1 in Arabidopsis conferred resistance not only to BBC but also to four additional b-triketone herbicides, whereas that of rice HSL1 bestowed resistance to only tefuryltrione. HIS1 encodes a novel Fe(II)/2-oxoglutarate–dependent oxygenase, and the researchers found that the HIS1 protein detoxifies BBC and other b-triketone herbicides by catalyzing their mono-oxidation.

The researchers have thus identified a novel rice gene that confers resistance to multiple herbicides and whose orthologs appear to be widely conserved in important crop species. They also show that these natural are potentially valuable tools for breeding of new -resistant crops. The researchers therefore believe that the findings will be of interest to the researches in agriculture and plant sciences.

Explore further

A new approach to keeping crops, people safe
More information: Hideo Maeda et al. A rice gene that confers broad-spectrum resistance to β-triketone herbicides, Science (2019). DOI: 10.1126/science.aax0379
Journal information: Science

Provided by Saitama University
Citation: Researchers report rice gene that confers broad-spectrum resistance to β-triketone herbicides (2019, July 26) retrieved 26 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-rice-gene-confers-broad-spectrum-resistance.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The "randomness" of evolution

7 hours ago

Ice Cream or Chocolates

23 hours ago

Postterm pregnancies

Jul 24, 2019

Is there any negative impact of music on the brain?

Jul 22, 2019

Leukorrhea

Jul 21, 2019

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

Jul 20, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration