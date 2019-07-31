July 31, 2019

Two rare white rhinos pregnant at Belgian zoo

Around 18,000 southern white rhinos are in exitance but they are being killed by poachers at a rapid rate
Around 18,000 southern white rhinos are in exitance but they are being killed by poachers at a rapid rate

Two rare southern white rhinos have become pregnant at the same time at a zoo in Belgium, boosting efforts to save the endangered species.

The news that both Elie and Madiba conceived after "natural" relations with the zoo's male rhino Jobi, came after a calf was born in San Diego zoo on Sunday.

Pairi Daiza zoo spokeswoman Claire Gilissen said the news was "fantastic" for all the team who are doing their "bit for the protection of this species."

There are around 18,000 in the wild but the subspecies is being exterminated by poachers at a rate of one every eight hours.

Another species of rhino, the world's second-largest land mammal, the northern white, is in even more critical danger, with only two left in existence.

The remaining northern white pair are both female, so they will die out unless their genes can be preserved or recovered and an artificial breeding programme begins.

On Sunday, a southern white calf was born through in San Diego, in what the zoo hailed as a step toward perfecting the technique.

The Belgian mums-to-be are not breaking new scientific ground, but the zoo is delighted to have two births to look forward to by the end of the year.

Elie has already had a calf, Sethemba, who was born in 2016 and has been transferred to a zoo in the Spanish city of Malaga as part of Europe's captive breeding program.

The northern white rhino is in critical danger of extinction, with only two females left in the world
The northern white rhino is in critical danger of extinction, with only two females left in the world

Explore further

Birth at Safari Park marks milestone in saving nearly extinct rhino

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Two rare white rhinos pregnant at Belgian zoo (2019, July 31) retrieved 31 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-rare-white-rhinos-pregnant-belgian.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Dialysate flow rate when pulling through a jug

Jul 28, 2019

The "randomness" of evolution

Jul 28, 2019

Need Tips and Tricks on plate-reading Lycopene production of E.coli

Jul 28, 2019

Ice Cream or Chocolates

Jul 25, 2019

Postterm pregnancies

Jul 24, 2019

Is there any negative impact of music on the brain?

Jul 22, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration