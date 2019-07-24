July 24, 2019

Production sites of stars are rare

by National Astronomical Observatory of Japan

Production sites of stars are rare
Distribution of gas clouds obtained from the FUGIN project. The high-density gas (right) is detected only in small parts of the low-density gas (left). Credit: NAOJ

Astronomers using the Nobeyama Radio Obeservatory (NRO) 45-meter telescope found that high-density gas, the material for stars, accounts for only 3 percent of the total mass of gas distributed in the Milky Way. This result provides key information for understanding the unexpectedly low production rate of stars.

Stars are born in . The high-density gas pockets form in the extended, low-density gas clouds, and stars form in the very dense gas cores which evolve within the high-density gas. However, observations of distant galaxies detected 1000 times fewer stars than the production value expected from the total amount of low-density gas. To interpret the discrepancy, observations which detect both of the high-density and low-density gas with high-spatial resolution and wide area coverage were needed. However, such observations are difficult, because the high-density gas structures are dozens of times smaller than the low-density gas structures.

The Milky Way survey project FUGIN conducted using the NRO 45-meter telescope and the multi-beam receiver FOREST overcame these difficulties. Kazufumi Torii, a project assistant professor at NAOJ, and his team analyzed the obtained in the FUGIN project, and measured the accurate masses of the low-density and high-density gas for a large span of 20,000 light-years along the Milky Way. They revealed for the first time that the high-density gas accounts for only 3 percent of the total gas.

These results imply the production rate of high-density gas in the low-density gas clouds is small, creating only a small number of opportunities to form stars. The researcher team will continue working on the FUGIN data to investigate the cause of inefficient formation of the gas.

These study, "FOREST Unbiased Galactic plane Imaging survey with the Nobeyama 45 m telescope (FUGIN). V. Dense gas mass fraction of molecular gas in the Galactic plane," is published in Publications of the Astronomical Society of Japan.

Explore further

The most detailed radio map of the Milky Way
More information: Kazufumi Torii et al. FOREST Unbiased Galactic plane Imaging survey with the Nobeyama 45 m telescope (FUGIN). V. Dense gas mass fraction of molecular gas in the Galactic plane, Publications of the Astronomical Society of Japan (2019). DOI: 10.1093/pasj/psz033
Provided by National Astronomical Observatory of Japan
Citation: Production sites of stars are rare (2019, July 24) retrieved 24 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-production-sites-stars-rare.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
16 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Resolving power of a radio telescope array: Quantum or classical?

1 hour ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

4 hours ago

Can we see our past?

5 hours ago

Hubble uncovers black hole that shouldn't exist

5 hours ago

Variations in Sun-Earth distance with a 2000-year cycle?

13 hours ago

Maximal parallel velocity

15 hours ago

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration