Nintendo to launch a Switch Lite console in September for $200

Nintendo will launch a version of its popular Switch console dedicated to players who really prefer gaming on the go.

The Nintendo Switch Lite will launch on September 20 for $199.99, the company revealed in a statement Wednesday. It will be available in three colors: yellow, gray and turquoise.

Because Nintendo is emphasizing Switch Lite as more of a straightforward handheld gaming experience, it will drop key features of the standard Switch including a video output to play on a TV, and detachable controllers.

All games supporting handheld mode will be compatible with Switch Lite, Nintendo says. Titles offering a tabletop mode will require separate, detached Joy-Con controllers to play.

"Adding Nintendo Switch Lite to the lineup gives gamers more color and price point options," said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser in a statement. "Now consumers can choose the system that best suits how they like to play their favorite Nintendo Switch games."

According to Cnet, the Switch Lite is smaller than the flagship Switch model, and boasts roughly 20-30% more battery life.

Last fiscal year, Nintendo sold about 17 million Switch consoles, bringing lifetime sales of the device over its two years above 34 million.

Meanwhile, rivals Sony and Microsoft are preparing to launch new consoles next year. During June's Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, Microsoft confirmed Project Scarlett, its next Xbox console, will make its debut in 2020. Also, rumors continue to swirl Sony will unveil a new PlayStation next year.

