July 22, 2019

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial intelligence

Microsoft is joining the OpenAI project to develop ethical applications of artificial intelligence using its supercomputing plat
Microsoft is joining the OpenAI project to develop ethical applications of artificial intelligence using its supercomputing platform

Microsoft on Monday announced a $1 billion investment in an OpenAI ethical artificial intelligence project backed by Tesla's Elon Musk and Amazon.

The partnership will be devoted to developing advanced AI models on Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform while adhering to "shared principles on ethics and trust," the companies said in a joint release.

OpenAI and Microsoft expressed a vision of "" (AGI) working with people to help solve daunting problems such as .

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman said the goal of the effort is to allow to be "deployed safely and securely and that its are widely distributed."

Microsoft will become the preferred partner for commercializing new "supercomputing" developed as part of the initiative.

"AI is one of the most transformative technologies of our time and has the potential to help solve many of our world's most pressing challenges," said Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella.

"By bringing together OpenAI's breakthrough technology with new Azure AI supercomputing technologies, our ambition is to democratize AI."

A joint statement noted that OpenAI is producing "a sequence of increasingly powerful AI technologies, which requires a lot of capital for computational power" and that the agreement with Microsoft would help in commercializing these products.

OpenAI was launched in 2015 with financing from tech entrepreneur Musk, LinkedIn founder Reid Hoffman and Peter Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal with Musk who has been active in technology and who is an ally of President Donald Trump.

Musk and others have warned that artificial intelligence could pose risks to humanity if mismanaged, allowing the potential emergence of "Terminator"-type killer robots, for example.

OpenAI researchers early this year announced they had developed an automatic text generator using artificial intelligence so good that it was keeping details private.

Microsoft is also a member of the nonprofit "Partnership on AI" focused on helping the public understand the technology and practices in the field along with Amazon, Google, Facebook and IBM.

Explore further

Tech titans pledge $1 bn for artificial intelligence research

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial intelligence (2019, July 22) retrieved 22 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-microsoft-ethical-artificial-intelligence.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is the Force on a Dam dependant on the height of the water or the amount of water?

43 minutes ago

Yaw, pitch and roll vs. azimuth and elevation

7 hours ago

Design problem with a constant torque motor

10 hours ago

I've come upon a few new receiver/transmitter/antenna systems here on the central coast

13 hours ago

How accurate can the shadow of a large sundial be?

Jul 21, 2019

Calculate the time it takes for gas to fill a chamber (high P -> low P)

Jul 20, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

I Reckon
13 minutes ago
Ironic considering they've just been fined $25 million for bribery. One wonders what the robots would make of that.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration