July 25, 2019

India farmers shocked as suspected meteorite crashes into rice field

Villagers and farmers gather around the crater formed when a suspected meteorite crashed into a rice paddy in Madhubani district
Villagers and farmers gather around the crater formed when a suspected meteorite crashed into a rice paddy in Madhubani district in India's Bihar state

A suspected meteorite the size of a football plunged into a rice field in eastern India, startling farmers, authorities said Thursday.

Onlookers said the light brown-coloured object sent them fleeing from the field when it fell at their on Wednesday afternoon, sending up smoke.

"The farmers were working in the paddy field when this heavy fell from the sky with a very loud noise," Shirsat Kapil Ashok, the magistrate for Madhubani district in Bihar state, told AFP.

The villagers returned after the smoke subsided and pulled the rock out from its four-feet-deep crater.

"We saw it has very strong magnetic properties, some shine and weighs around 15 kilograms (33 pounds)," Ashok added.

The find is being analysed by scientists as a possible .

Meteors are particles of dust and rock that usually burn up as they pass through Earth's atmosphere, with those that survive the fall known as meteorites.

In 2016 authorities in southern India's Tamil Nadu state said a meteorite killed a bus driver and injured three others.

While Indian scientists backed the claim of the regional authorities, the US space agency NASA later said did not believe the object was a meteorite.

In February 2013 a meteorite plunged over Russia's Ural Mountains, creating a shockwave that injured around 1,200 people and damaged thousands of homes.

Explore further

Meteorite not responsible for killing man in India: NASA

© 2019 AFP

Citation: India farmers shocked as suspected meteorite crashes into rice field (2019, July 25) retrieved 25 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-india-farmers-meteorite-rice-field.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
26 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How much worse is the location of La Palma vs. Mauna Kea?

1 hour ago

Two moons, two different rotational paths, around a planet?

10 hours ago

Why do nebulas, stars and other objects such as galaxies and black holes develop a rotation?

11 hours ago

Two White Dwarfs in a seven minute mutual orbit

11 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

17 hours ago

Resolving power of a radio telescope array: Quantum or classical?

18 hours ago

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration