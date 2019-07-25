July 25, 2019

Image: Recovering burn scars in Argentina

by European Space Agency

Image: Recovering burn scars in Argentina
Credit: ESA/Belspo – produced by VITO

ESA minisatellite Proba-V's ongoing view shows the rapid regeneration of South American grasslands from wildfire burn scars.

The fertile Pampas, grasslands located in northern Argentina, Uruguay and southern Brazil, are frequently struck by wildfires. During the southern hemisphere summer of 2016-2017 fires burnt across 30 000 sq. km in the La Pampa and Rio Negro provinces of Argentina.

Strong winds, and dry conditions contributed to the devastation, but rain in late December helped firefighters regain control—although a few hotspots persisted in early January.

This animated pair of Proba-V images shows the pampas recovering from these wildfires. The first 100-m resolution image, acquired on 6 January 2017 shows burnt areas as brown/blackish patches, with some smoke plumes visible in blue. The second image, from 24 July 2017, reveals the recovery of these grasslands.

The greenish corridor below the recovering burn scars is farmland in the vicinity of the winding Rio Negro river itself.

Launched on 7 May 2013, Proba-V is a miniaturized ESA satellite tasked with a full-scale mission: to map land cover and vegetation growth across the entire planet every two days.

Its main camera's continent-spanning 2250 km swath width collects light in the blue, red, near-infrared and mid-infrared wavebands at a 300 m pixel size, down to 100 m in its central field of view.

VITO Remote Sensing in Belgium processes and then distributes Proba-V data to users worldwide. An online image gallery highlights some of the mission's most striking images so far, including views of storms, fires and deforestation.

Explore further

New Zealand's South Island imaged by Proba-V
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Image: Recovering burn scars in Argentina (2019, July 25) retrieved 26 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-image-recovering-scars-argentina.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 24, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Jul 23, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 23, 2019

Mw 6.4 and 7.1, Ridgecrest, Southern California earthquakes

Jul 23, 2019

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jul 18, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration