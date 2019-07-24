July 24, 2019

Study examines how gentrifiers' race affects retail development

by Brian Flood, University of Illinois at Chicago

Study examines how gentrifiers’ race affects retail development
UIC sociologist Mahesh Somashekhar studied the ways in which gentrifiers’ racial composition is associated with local retail development. Credit: Scott Webb on Unsplash

How is the racial composition of gentrifiers associated with retail development in gentrifying neighborhoods?

According to a study by University of Illinois at Chicago sociologist Mahesh Somashekhar, neighborhoods gentrified by blacks experienced significantly slower retail development compared with neighborhoods gentrified by whites.

"Retail is critical to neighborhood identity and vitality. The places where people shop, eat and pass their time are the building blocks of a strong local community," said Somashekhar, UIC assistant professor of sociology and the study's author. "When retail development disproportionately occurs in neighborhoods that are becoming whiter, the benefits of local retail for community development go to whites over other ."

Using U.S. Census data and ReferenceUSA business directory listings in over 500 U.S. cities from 2000 and 2010, he found that white and black gentrifiers often moved into different sets of neighborhoods, and that gentrification did not always involve an influx of wealthy whites into non-white communities.

Areas gentrified by whites differed little from neighborhoods that did not gentrify in terms of overall retail growth. Yet the growth of "gentrification-oriented" retailers, such as art galleries, bars, upscale restaurants and , was found to be consistently faster in neighborhoods gentrified by whites.

In comparison, both overall and "gentrification-oriented" retail development in neighborhoods gentrified by blacks was similar to and, in some cases, slower than retail development in neighborhoods that did not gentrify.

Factors involved in slower development may include retailers avoiding expanding into , the limits of middle-class black wealth, or the preference of black gentrifiers to support existing retailers. Somashekhar recommends that lawmakers use and other related policies to promote commercial development in black neighborhoods.

"Retail development due to black-led gentrification is unlikely to dramatically transform the conditions faced by blighted urban black communities," he said.

Altogether, the issues underscore America's imbalanced retail development and the role of race in urban development, Somashekhar said.

"The unequal access to retail that separates and black is part of a larger pattern of racial inequality that defines urban development in many U.S. cities," he said. "From schools to houses to commercial corridors, race affects how resources are distributed across local communities, and contemporary trends such as gentrification may be intensifying the problem."

The study, "Racial Inequality between Gentrifiers: How the Race of Gentrifiers Affects Retail Development in Gentrifying Neighborhoods," is forthcoming in the journal City and Community.

"This paper represents perhaps the first ever large-scale assessment of the ways in which gentrifiers' racial composition is associated with local retail development," he said. "This study also provides a counterweight to a growing body of literature that analyzes gentrification through the lens of housing policy and housing attainment."

More information: Racial Inequality between Gentrifiers: How the Race of Gentrifiers Affects Retail Development in Gentrifying Neighborhoods. indigo.uic.edu/bitstream/handl … 27/23479/Somashekhar%20Racial%20Inequality%20Btwn%20Gentrifiers%20OA.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y

Provided by University of Illinois at Chicago

Citation: Study examines how gentrifiers' race affects retail development (2019, July 24) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-gentrifiers-affects-retail.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Gentrification draws more whites to minority neighborhoods
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Favorite songs (cont.)

1 hour ago

Cover songs versus the original track, which ones are better?

7 hours ago

Biographies, history, personal accounts

20 hours ago

When streets were lit by gas lights

21 hours ago

Interesting anecdotes in the history of physics?

Sep 8, 2024

When Jeff Beck Toured With The Beach Boys

Sep 7, 2024

More from Art, Music, History, and Linguistics

Load comments (0)