July 8, 2019

Why is east Asian summer monsoon circulation enhanced under global warming?

by Chinese Academy of Sciences

climate
Credit: public domain

The near-surface southerly wind is a key feature of East Asian summer monsoon (EASM) circulation, and a stronger EASM circulation leads to a northward shift of East Asian rainfall. Almost all climate models show an enhanced EASM circulation in a warmer climate, and previous studies attributed the enhanced EASM to the enhanced zonal land-sea thermal contrast.

"However, the land-sea thermal contrast cannot explain the seasonality of the change in East Asian ." said Dr. Chao He from Jinan University, China, "What's more, the enhanced EASM circulation is associated with a large-scale cyclone anomaly around the Tibetan Plateau (TP), motivating us to hypothesize that TP may play a certain role."

In a recent study published in Journal of Climate, Chao He and Tianjun Zhou from the Institute of Atmospheric Physics (IAP), Chinese Academy of Sciences, in cooperation with Ziqian Wang from Sun Yat-sen University and Tim Li from Nanjing University of Information Science and Technology, confirmed this hypothesis. The study shows that the TP plays an essential role in enhancing the EASM circulation under global warming through enhanced latent heating over the TP.

The team compared the global warming scenarios with the present-day climate in 30 coupled models from phase 5 of the Coupled Model Intercomparison Project (CMIP5). Indeed, the latent heating over TP and its southern slope is substantially enhanced, due to the increased atmospheric water vapor content and enhanced local hydrological recycling. As confirmed by the Linear Baroclinic Model, the enhanced latent heating over TP stimulates a cyclone anomaly around TP, enhancing the southerly wind in East Asia. In addition, the latent heating over TP also explains the inter-model spread of the projected changes in EASM circulation among CMIP5 models.

This study cleared up the role of the TP on the response of EASM circulation to global warming. "As the TP plays a key role in the response of EASM to in future projections, attention should be paid to the accurate simulation of physical processes over TP." said Zhou.

Explore further

Study reveals decadal variation of relationship between East Asian summer monsoon and El Nino
More information: Chao He et al, Enhanced Latent Heating over the Tibetan Plateau as a Key to the Enhanced East Asian Summer Monsoon Circulation under a Warming Climate, Journal of Climate (2019). DOI: 10.1175/JCLI-D-18-0427.1
Journal information: Journal of Climate

Provided by Chinese Academy of Sciences
Citation: Why is east Asian summer monsoon circulation enhanced under global warming? (2019, July 8) retrieved 8 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-east-asian-summer-monsoon-circulation.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is a 10.0 earthquake actually possible?

22 hours ago

Mw 6.4 Southern California and 7.1 swarm quake

Jul 06, 2019

Deep Long Period Earthquakes

Jul 04, 2019

New study about the rise in global sea levels (an input)

Jul 04, 2019

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jun 29, 2019

Stratified flows

Jun 28, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration