July 7, 2019

The Dugong Show: 24-hour webcast shows star Thai sea cows

Mariam captured hearts in viral social media posts last month, while Jamil washed ashore further up the coast a week ago
Mariam captured hearts in viral social media posts last month, while Jamil washed ashore further up the coast a week ago

A round-the-clock webcast starring two beloved baby dugongs in Thailand named Mariam and Jamil went live Sunday, allowing a more in-depth look at the celebrity sea cows.

Mariam captured hearts in viral social media posts last month showing her playfully nuzzling up to rescuers in off southwestern Thailand, while Jamil washed ashore further up the coast a week ago.

The orphaned duo are being held separately, but anyone with an can now see them through a 24-hour livestream that uses eight camera angles and scheduled feeding times.

"We show them live because we don't want people to disrupt them by going to see them at the current locations," said Kongkiat Kittiwatanawong, director of the Phuket Marine Biological Center.

He added cameras will also help with monitoring their recovery.

A little after 2pm Jamil was seen splashing away in a small pool in the Phuket center.

Normally dugongs don't leave their mothers until they are a little more than a year.

Mariam is female and believed to be about six months old, while Jamil is half her age.

Experts say interest in the dugongs has helped galvanise awareness in ocean conservation.

Both were found in southern Thailand, home to about 250 dugongs, which are closely related to the manatee and classified as vulnerable.

Mariam is female and believed to be about six months old
Mariam is female and believed to be about six months old

The slow-moving mammals feed on sea grass but are at risk from , , and nets used in fishing.

A Thai Princess gave Jamil his name, which means "handsome sea prince" in the Yawi language used in southern provinces by Malay Muslims.

The dugongs are the latest marine creatures to make headlines in Thailand, whose plastic-choked waters are also a threat to habitats.

Last year a whale died off the country's coast after swallowing more than 80 plastic bags.

Livestream link: mariumthaidugong.dmcr.go.th/

Explore further

Thai vets nurture lost baby dugong with milk and sea grass

© 2019 AFP

Citation: The Dugong Show: 24-hour webcast shows star Thai sea cows (2019, July 7) retrieved 7 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-dugong-hour-webcast-star-thai.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Chick embryo as a model for further new life science research!?

Jul 06, 2019

Astrobiology Conference in Seattle

Jul 03, 2019

What are IC50 and CTC50 in cancer biology?

Jul 03, 2019

Love eggs? Maybe you should consider this

Jul 03, 2019

New target for treating pancreatic cancer identified

Jul 02, 2019

Alcohol consumption and C-vitamin

Jun 29, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration