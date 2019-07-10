July 10, 2019

US central bank to study Facebook virtual currency

Federal Reserve chaiman Jerome Powell speaks at a congressional hearing on July 10
Federal Reserve chaiman Jerome Powell speaks at a congressional hearing on July 10

The US Federal Reserve has created a "working group" that is coordinating with government agencies and other central banks to consider the implications of Facebook's planned virtual currency Libra, chairman Jerome Powell said Wednesday.

At a hearing at the US House Financial Services Committee, Powell told lawmakers that the cryptocurrency plan raises "serious" questions.

"Let me start by saying that we do support responsible innovation in the as long as the associated risks are appropriately identified and managed," he told the panel.

"While the project's sponsors hold out the possibility of public benefits, Libra raises serious concerns regarding privacy."

Powell said the Fed was "coordinating with our colleagues in the government in the United States" and "with and governments around the world."

The central bank chief said the review "should be a patient and careful one and not a sprint to implementation."

Last month Powell indicated that the Fed would carefully study the Facebook plan to create a which aims to lower transaction costs and bring more services to people without access to the banking system.

The Libra coin plan, backed by financial and nonprofit partners, represents an ambitious new initiative for the world's biggest social network with the potential to bring crypto-money out of the shadows and into the mainstream.

But the plan has already prompted calls in Europe for close regulatory scrutiny and several US lawmakers have said they need more information from Facebook.

Explore further

US Fed to look 'carefully' at Facebook virtual coin Libra

© 2019 AFP

Citation: US central bank to study Facebook virtual currency (2019, July 10) retrieved 10 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-central-bank-facebook-virtual-currency.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Omnidirectional air conditioner allowed by physics?

4 hours ago

How do I select the right motor and gear ratio for mid-drive?

15 hours ago

How accurate can the shadow of a large sundial be?

Jul 09, 2019

The speed of molecules and a machine that sorts them

Jul 06, 2019

Rigid high magnetic permeability materials

Jul 05, 2019

The physics behind 3D printing

Jul 04, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration