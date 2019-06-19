June 19, 2019

UK makes 'first' conviction over 3D printed gun

3D printing technology has made it possible for people to make complex objects—including plastic firearms, such as this one prod
3D printing technology has made it possible for people to make complex objects—including plastic firearms, such as this one produced in the US

A student was convicted on Wednesday of manufacturing a firearm using a 3D printer, in what London's police said they believed was the first such successful prosecution in Britain.

Tendai Muswere, 26, pleaded guilty to making the 3D printed gun, in a hearing at Southwark Crown Court in the British capital.

Police searched Muswere's central London home on drugs grounds in October 2017. They found evidence of cannabis cultivation—and also components of a 3D printed gun, capable of firing a lethal shot.

Zimbabwean national Muswere, who does not hold a firearms licence, said he was printing the for a university film project and claimed he did not know that the components were capable of firing.

"He later refused to comment on what his film project was about," London's Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Officers went through his internet search history and found he had viewed videos demonstrating how to use a 3D printer to manufacture firearms which fired live ammunition.

A second raid in February 2018 resulted in the discovery of further components of a 3D printed gun.

"Muswere claimed that he was printing the firearms for a 'dystopian' university film project but he has not explained why he included the parts necessary to make a lethal barrelled weapon," said Acting Detective Sergeant Jonathan Roberts, who led the investigation.

Muswere claimed the printed gun was for a &quot;dystopian&quot; university film project, but police say he didn't explain why it
Muswere claimed the printed gun was for a "dystopian" university film project, but police say he didn't explain why it contained lethal parts

"Muswere was planning to line the printed firearms with steel tubes in order to make a barrel capable of firing.

"This conviction, which I believe is the first of its kind relating to the use of a 3D to produce a firearm, has prevented a viable gun from getting into the hands of criminals."

Muswere will be sentenced on August 9.

Explore further

3-D-printed guns may be more dangerous to their users than targets

© 2019 AFP

Citation: UK makes 'first' conviction over 3D printed gun (2019, June 19) retrieved 19 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-uk-conviction-3d-gun.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Designing an Automatic Coolant Monitoring System for CNC Machines

1 hour ago

Olds Elevator vs Traditional Archimedes Screw

3 hours ago

Vertical wind turbine with two concentric rotors

9 hours ago

Solar pool heating via a dark screen -- On the surface or submerged?

Jun 18, 2019

Is the refrigeration process reversible?

Jun 13, 2019

How important is it to keep an air motor warm?

Jun 13, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration