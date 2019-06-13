June 13, 2019

How trustworthy is that website?

by David Bradley, Inderscience

website
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The internet is ubiquitous and for many people it is part of every aspect of their everyday lives from news and information to finding their way around a new city and from emailing close friends to finding a partner. But, how do we know which websites on the internet are trustworthy in so many different contexts?

Writing in the International Journal of Advanced Intelligence Paradigms, Himani Bansal of the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India and Shruti Kohli of DWP Digital, in London, UK, suggest that a template is needed to assess the validity of information, this could be a matter of life or death with respect to medication information, they add.

The team has assimilated data from a range of websites that are classified by an external website as being "similar". They have then aggregated all of the behaviour around those websites and analysed that data to see how the different sites are perceived by the users. They compared their scores for a website's trustworthiness with assessments of the same websites made by others independently using different tools.

Trust is an essential factor in any relationship if it is to be a positive one and if it is to thrive. There is at the moment no common tool for assessing the trustworthiness of a . The new approach taken in the present papers offers an alternative that may well allow us to validate websites objectively. Such a system might be interlaced with a or be incorporated into a browser plugin or extension that would offer the user about the trustworthiness of a site they intend to use.

Explore further

Discectomy-related information on internet deemed poor
More information: Himani Bansal et al. Trust evaluation of websites: a comprehensive study, International Journal of Advanced Intelligence Paradigms (2019). DOI: 10.1504/IJAIP.2019.099946
Provided by Inderscience
Citation: How trustworthy is that website? (2019, June 13) retrieved 13 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-trustworthy-website.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Thermodynamics: Gas Expansion with Piston Friction

4 hours ago

Ball Lightning Discussions/Anecdotes?

6 hours ago

'Formulations' of Physical Theories: Overview?

Jun 12, 2019

Instantaneous Clothes Dryer

Jun 12, 2019

How much power does it take to heat up air?

Jun 12, 2019

Discharge in a DC RC circuit and negative sign of current

Jun 11, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration