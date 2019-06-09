June 9, 2019

Pressure mounts on aviation industry over climate change

by Sonia Wolf, With Martin Abbugao In Singapore

Cutting CO2 emissions is a major challenge given that the number of passengers is expected to double over the next two decades
Cutting CO2 emissions is a major challenge given that the number of passengers is expected to double over the next two decades

Under pressure from frequent flyers alarmed over climate change, the airline industry says it is "hellbent" on reducing emissions—but the technology needed to drastically reduce its carbon footprint is still out of reach.

In recent months climate activists have stepped up efforts to convince travellers to boycott , with Swedish schoolgirl and campaigner Greta Thunberg spearheading the trains-over-planes movement and making "flygskam", or flight shame, a buzzword in the Scandinavian country.

"The sector is under considerable pressure," admitted Alexandre de Juniac, chief executive of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), whose members met this week in Seoul.

The industry has been under fire over its , which at 285 grams of CO2 emitted per kilometre travelled by a passenger far exceed all other modes of transport. Road transportation follows at 158 and rail travel is at 14, according to European Environment Agency figures.

De Juniac said the industry was "hellbent" on lowering emissions but the sector is also accused of underestimating its , with the IATA chief lobbying heavily against a "green tax" on aviation backed by several countries including the Netherlands.

"Often these taxes are absorbed in the budgets of states and are spent on whatever they want, except the environment," he said.

Some climate activists have been campaigning to convince travellers to boycott planes in favour trains, which produce just five
Some climate activists have been campaigning to convince travellers to boycott planes in favour trains, which produce just five percent of the CO2 emissions per passenger kilometre compared with air travel

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) estimates that air transport is responsible for two percent of global CO2 emissions—roughly equivalent to the overall emissions of Germany, according to consulting firm Sia Partners.

But also emit particles such as nitrogen oxides, which can trap heat at , meaning the industry is actually responsible for five percent of global warming, according to the Climate Action Network, an umbrella group of environmental NGOs.

The industry has committed to improving by 1.5 percent per year from 2009 to 2020 and stabilising its CO2 emissions in preparation for a 50 percent reduction by 2050 compared to 2005.

It is a major challenge given that the number of passengers is expected to double over the next two decades to reach 8.2 billion in 2037.

Biofuels, electric engines

Companies are banking on a new generation of less polluting planes with updated engines, aerodynamic modifications and fittings that weigh less—among them tablets to replace heavy pilot manuals.

The aviation industry is under pressure to reduce emissions
The aviation industry is under pressure to reduce emissions

However Shukor Yusof, analyst with Malaysia-based Endau Analytics, told AFP the industry had made progress but "that all these technological advances to cut emissions are tough to implement quickly due to the nature of the industry hemmed by high costs and the fact that planes typically take decades before they are replaced".

Philippe Plouvier, associate director of consulting firm Boston Consulting Group in Paris, said "the constant renewal of the fleet is a major part of it (cutting emissions)", explaining that the latest models of large aircraft reduce CO2 by 20 to 25 percent.

"But that only solves around 30 percent of the problem," he said. The rest, he added, can only be resolved by developing sustainable biofuels or turning to —technology which is currently impractical.

Several airlines have begun testing biofuels but production costs remain high and industry experts do not believe electric engines will be rolled out commercially for another two decades.

"Batteries today are still too big and heavy to be used as the main source of power for aircraft," said Leithen Francis, managing director of Singapore-based aviation public relations agency Francis & Low.

"Aircraft today take off heavy—because the aircraft is carrying a full load of fuel—but then then the aircraft uses up its fuel during the flight and lands light.

Switching from conventional jet engines to electric or biofuel is currently impractical for the aviation industry
Switching from conventional jet engines to electric or biofuel is currently impractical for the aviation industry

"Aircraft powered by batteries will take off heavy and then have to land heavy, so developing aircraft that can do that—without having a hard landings or causing structural damage to the airframe—will be a challenge," Francis told AFP.

The ICAO says better management of air traffic can help and a new generation of more fuel-efficient plane designs is predicted within five or ten years.

But time is not on the aviation industry's side.

A landmark UN report last year concluded that CO2 emissions must drop 45 percent by 2030—and reach "net zero" by 2050—if the rise in Earth's temperature is to be checked at the safer limit of 1.5C.

Plouvier of the Boston Consulting Group said to meet the 2050 goal, the aviation industry "must start today and very quickly".

Explore further

Aviation faces challenge to reduce pollution

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Pressure mounts on aviation industry over climate change (2019, June 9) retrieved 10 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-pressure-mounts-aviation-industry-climate.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
182 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

My Project on the Effects Copper Sulfate on Plant Growth (thank you PF for your help)

Jun 07, 2019

Early moment detection that marks the start of massive tremor events

Jun 04, 2019

New study about the rise in global sea levels

May 29, 2019

M8.0 central Peru coming in NOW

May 26, 2019

Walker Lane geologic trough - E. California, W. Nevada

May 22, 2019

Mysterious Ringing of the Earth

May 22, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

EyeNStein
16 hours ago
More crocodile tears and big words.
How many extra acres of forest would it actually take to absorb their industries CO2 output?
That is A solution but I don't hear anyone offering to dip in their pocket, because tears and words are cheaper.

I don't even know if we have gone too far for that solution to work: Trees also emit water vapour which is a greenhouse gas and also lowers water tables. So diminishing returns may prevent it fixing our mega-scale population-driven problem.

The truth is they don't want a solution if they are the problem.
0
Report Block
Red Feather
14 hours ago
Solution to what "the narrative"? The earth has been warming since the last ice age. Why has this suddenly become a problem? Why isn't this discussed by the "climatologists"? How have we survived global warming for 10K years without any consequnces?
1
Report Block
snoosebaum
13 hours ago
more comedy
1
Report Block
SicboyII
12 hours ago
If airlines were serious, they outlaw all private flights. EVERYONE flies together. politicians, celebs, rich. No more private flights
-1
Report Block
Da Schneib
11 hours ago
Talk to me when you get the Chinese to stop building new coal-fired power plants.
1
Report Block
Gentleman Len
11 hours ago
100% of all 'climate change' activism is political propaganda. There is no science, no truth, no evidence, no deterioration of life on the planet and little probability that any of the specious claims will stop anytime soon.
All the human activity on earth accounts for less than .0009% of all measurable pollution. Pollution is very real - but deleterious changes in the planets' climate is pure fiction. Those who are activists are campaigning for 'political concessions' and using the climate as a cudgel.
"The emperor has no clothes" ! There is no climate change occurring on earth - period!
If the activists and crusaders truly wanted to 'clean up the house' - they should start will that 'floating mass of trash and plastics' in the oceans. That is REAL. I would support that effort.
Carbon offset credits is another scam in the hoax. All they want is to be PAID. Carbon emissions are irrelevant, CO2 emissions are irrelevant and harmless. 'Greenhouse gases' is a totally specious phrase.
1
Report Block
Shootist
8 hours ago
worried? do something.

plant trees.
paint all artificial sky-facing surfaces a reflective color.
don't allow your betters to fly chartered jets.

And at the end of the day, remember, Vikings raised cattle, barley and wheat on Greenland and Northern Europe raised grapes for wine and both did so for hundreds of years, until the end of the Medieval Warm Period (about AD 1300), when it became too cold. It's still too cold, remember that, it is still too cold.
0
Report Block
Da Schneib
6 hours ago
You mean "there's no evidence except the fires in the US West, the floods in the US Midwest, the flooding septic tanks in Florida, the heat wave in India, ..."
0
Report Block
Marchander
6 hours ago
Until China and India are involved, the C02 discussion is a waste of time.
0
Report Block
Da Schneib
6 hours ago
Until China and India are involved, the C02 discussion is a waste of time.
No kidding.
0
Report Block
Da Schneib
5 hours ago
Oh and BTW seems a million people have had to evacuate from southern China due to flooding.

The Chinese government is denying it and imprisoning journalists that report it. You know, those reeducation camps.
0
Report Block
Anonym168863
1 hour ago
"Trains instead of planes" activists; the best way to describe them - " schnooks"
0
Report Block
FISTALO
59 minutes ago
The climate has been changing since there was a climate to change. Humans certainly contribute to that change. If you take a leak in the Pacific ocean in Los Angeles though, you don't send out a tsunami alert to Japan.
All of the noise about climate change is nothing but an excuse to fleece the gullible among us. It would be to the benefit of our species if the climate did warm up. More of the planet would be available for us to exploit.
Trash thrown into our oceans pose a much greater threat to the planet than all of the carbon dioxide emissions combined. But until you get China and India to do something about that, we are wasting our time and resources trying to shame anyone for flying around in airplanes.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration