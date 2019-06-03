June 3, 2019

Researchers solve mystery of the galaxy with no dark matter

by Ignacio Trujillo, Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias

Credit: Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias

A group of researchers from the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) has clarified a 2018 mystery in the field of extragalactic astrophysics: The supposed existence of a galaxy without dark matter.

Galaxies with no are impossible to understand in the framework of the current theory of galaxy formation, because the role of dark matter is fundamental in causing the collapse of the gas to form stars. In 2018, a study published in Nature announced the discovery of a galaxy that apparently lacked dark matter.

Now, according to an article published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (MNRAS) a group of researchers at the Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias (IAC) has solved this mystery via a very complete set of observations of KKS2000]04 (NGC1052-DF2).

The researchers, perplexed because all the parameters that depended on the of the galaxy were anomalous, revised the available distance indicators. Using five independent methods to estimate the distance of the object, they found that all of them coincided in one conclusion: The galaxy is much nearer than the value presented in the previous research.

The original article published in Nature stated that the galaxy is at a distance of some 64 million light years from the Earth. However, this new research has revealed that the real distance is much less, around 42 million .

Thanks to these new results, the parameters of the galaxy inferred from its distance have become "normal," and fit the observed trends traced by with similar characteristics.

The most relevant datum found via the new distance analysis is that the total mass of this galaxy is around one-half of the mass estimated previously, but the mass of its stars is only about one-quarter of the previously estimated mass. This implies that a significant part of the total must be made up of dark . The results of this work show the fundamental importance of the correct measurement of extragalactic distances. It has always been one of the most challenging tasks in astrophysics—how to measure the distances to objects that are very far away.

More information: Ignacio Trujillo et al. A distance of 13 Mpc resolves the claimed anomalies of the galaxy lacking dark matter, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2019). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stz771
Journal information: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society , Nature

Provided by Instituto de Astrofísica de Canarias
User comments

danR
6 hours ago
This is a 'quietly' extraordinary finding: it has, at least possibly, falsified the falsification of MOND-type alternatives to DM for the anomalous Keplerian orbital dynamics of visible galactic matter. Given the remarks I've confidently made in the past year, some backpedalling is in order.
4
fourinfinities
5 hours ago
We've been wrong about dark matter before, but it turned out we were wrong about being wrong.
2
rrwillsj
4 hours ago
yes, it is important sign of maturity to be able to confront one's own mistakes & learn to try better.

On a suspicion, I checked back five or six years ago in this site's archives. I was not surprised to find the same woomongering pseudonyms consistently carbon-copying the exact same errors they parrot in their posted comments today.

New data, advancing methods of analysis. corrected assumptions, improving quality of correlating evidence...

All these methodical advances denied & disparaged by the looneyticks.
Who stubbornly, desperately hang on to their fraudulent cult beliefs.

I'll give you odds that these pathetic trolls will be parroting the same gibberish they do today. Five years, ten years from now.

I know I should have checked further back into the archives,
But frankly & ernestly, what I did was as much bogus fraud as I can stand from the vermin.

Let the Social Science & Mental Health students monitoring thus site, have the joy of exposing the scale of stupidity.
0
danR
3 hours ago
yes, it is important sign of maturity to be able to confront one's own mistakes & learn to try better.
On a suspicion, I checked back five or six years ago in this site's archives. I was not surprised to find the same woomongering pseudonyms
I assume that 'wills', like 'Dan', does in fact constitute a kernel of the poster's real name, and is not pseudonymous.
0
danR
3 hours ago
This is a 'quietly' extraordinary finding: it has, at least possibly, falsified the falsification of MOND-type alternatives to DM for the anomalous Keplerian orbital dynamics of visible galactic matter. ...some backpedalling is in order.
Now, that 'some' said, although the crown-jewel of MOND-falsification appears ( a p p e a r s ) to have been rather unceremoniously pried from its setting, it leaves MOND at best in its accustomed spot in the evidentiary hot-seat. Wikipedia has a good summary of the temperature: wikipedia·org/wiki/Modified_Newtonian_dynamics#Outstanding_problems_for_MOND
0
rodkeh
1 hour ago
There is no such thing as dark matter so there is no mystery.

Dark matter is just more snake oil some fake scientists are flogging, as they try to get a place at the trough...

The very notion of dark matter betrays the ignorance of its' promoters.
0
torbjorn_b_g_larsson
39 minutes ago
It is interesting to note that two papers concurrently clarify the early "red nuggets" galaxies [ https://phys.org/...ark.html ; https://arxiv.org...2938.pdf ] and the seeming "dark matter free" galaxies [ https://phys.org/...ark.html ; https://arxiv.org...0141.pdf ] while ending up with the usual need for LCDM dark matter at ~ 80 % matter content in both cases.

The "red nugget" fossil show a very calm AGN feedback and equilibrated dynamics with the classic dark matter cusp fitting the gravity profile best. The low surface brightness galaxy threw the earlier suggested distance indicator off, but using 5 more robust indicators show a consistent distance for the galaxy, its globular clusters and their survival outside the galaxy and the rest of the Local Group galaxies; it too show a good fit to a classic dark matter profile.
1
torbjorn_b_g_larsson
15 minutes ago
although the crown-jewel of MOND-falsification appears ( a p p e a r s ) to have been rather unceremoniously pried from its setting, it leaves MOND at best in its accustomed spot in the evidentiary hot-seat.


Yes, the two concurrent papers have MOND as worse (larger errors, unnecessary ad hoc gravity mechanism in the first case) or no better (LCDM classic cusp best vs good enough). But the 'dark matter free' galaxies were not the crown jewel test in my opinion, that goes to the first neutron binary star merger (and hope to see many repeats with the improved LIGO/Virgo runs):

"New observations of extreme astrophysical systems have "brutally and pitilessly murdered" attempts to replace Einstein's general theory of relativity."

[ https://www.quant...0180430/ ]

MOND is dead. So while the classic galaxy observations when extended to dispersed galaxies were much media inflated, the action were elsewhere.
1
