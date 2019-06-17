June 17, 2019

JFK Library launches app to celebrate Apollo 11 mission

moon
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing with a new app that helps users relive the 1969 launch of the Apollo 11 mission.

The available now uses videos, images, and from the mission that on July 20, 1969 led to Neil Armstrong's moon walk.

The JFK Moonshot app will take from July 16 until July 20 on an augmented reality journey from the Earth to the moon, providing people anywhere in the world the opportunity to view 120 hours of real-time tracking simulation.

The app also highlights President Kennedy's inspiration for the mission. In a landmark speech at Rice University in 1962, he challenged the nation to land a man on the moon within a decade.

Explore further

Apollo 11 anniversary puts focus on historic achievements and returning to the moon, says Baker Institute's Abbey

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: JFK Library launches app to celebrate Apollo 11 mission (2019, June 17) retrieved 17 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-jfk-library-app-celebrate-apollo.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
8 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

10 hours ago

Dwarf Planet or Stellar Moon?

22 hours ago

Nebula Experiment Help

Jun 16, 2019

What’s more “important”, GR or QM?

Jun 16, 2019

How well should Astronomers know General Relativity?

Jun 15, 2019

Milky Way is "in the top percentile of all the galaxies that exist"

Jun 14, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration