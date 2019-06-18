June 18, 2019

Ireland to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030

Ireland wants nearly a million electric cars on its roads in just over a decade
Ireland wants nearly a million electric cars on its roads in just over a decade

Ireland has announced it will ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030 as part of its new climate change plan.

The government hopes to have 950,000 on Irish roads by then, supported by a network of charging stations.

The measure is one of 180 proposals covering business, construction, transport, agriculture and intended to put Ireland on a path to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

"Our approach will be to nudge people and businesses to change behaviour and adapt new technologies through incentives, disincentives, regulations and information," said Prime Minister Leo Varadkar.

"Our objective... is to transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient society. Our call to action in the fight to save our planet," he added.

Dublin hopes to increase its level of electricity generated from from 30 percent of the total mix to 70 percent by 2030.

The "Climate Action Plan" also includes the elimination of non-recyclable plastic and higher fees on the production of materials that are difficult to recycle.

Friends of the Earth Director Oisin Coghlan called the plan "the biggest innovation in Irish climate policy in 20 years".

But Greenpeace criticised the government for not committing to the 2050 target, only making it a goal.

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Ireland to ban sales of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 (2019, June 18) retrieved 10 September 2024 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-ireland-sales-petrol-diesel-cars.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.

Explore further

Britain sets deadline for carbon neutrality by 2050
28 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Analyzing Pulse Height vs. Time Response of a Scintillator Detector in Front of a Pulsed X-Ray Source

Sep 5, 2024

Why Are MCNP Photons Getting Lost?

Sep 5, 2024

radioactive iodine - risk of exposure

Sep 4, 2024

Low energy Photon Simulation in MCNP

Aug 31, 2024

Approval from China’s State Council to add four AP1000 plants

Aug 31, 2024

Another SMR on the Horizon

Aug 30, 2024

More from Nuclear Engineering

Load comments (7)