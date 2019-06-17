June 17, 2019

Gold for iron nanocubes

by University of Helsinki

Gold for iron nanocubes
Hybrid Au/Fe nanoparticles can grow in an unprecedentedly complex structure with a single-step fabrication method. Credit: University of Helsinki

One of the major challenges in nanotechnology is the precise control of shape, size and elemental composition of every single nanoparticle. Physical methods are able to produce homogeneous nanoparticles free of surface contamination. However, they offer limited opportunity to control the shape and specific composition of the nanoobjects when they are being built up.

A recent collaboration between the University of Helsinki and the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST) Graduate University revealed that hybrid Au/Fe nanoparticles can grow in an unprecedentedly with a single-step fabrication method. Using a computational modeling framework, the groups of Professor Flyura Djurabekova at the University of Helsinki and Prof. Sowwan at OIST succeeded in deciphering the by a detailed multistage model.

Elegantly combined considerations of kinetic and thermodynamic effects explained the formation of embedded gold layers and the site-specific surface gold decoration. These results open up a possibility for engineering a multitude of hybrid for a wide range of emerging applications. Their research was recently published in the highly ranked open access journal Advanced Science.

"When nature surprises us with an unexpectedly beautiful pattern, we must recognize it and explain. This is the way to cooperate with nature that is always ready to teach and expecting us to learn," says Dr. Junlei Zhao, a postdoctoral researcher in the group of Prof. Djurabekova.

Nowadays, scientists are able to study nanoscale phenomena with great accuracy by using high-performance computational software and modern supercomputing infrastructures. These are of great support, not only for advancing fundamental science but also for finding promising solutions for many challenges of humanity.

Explore further

Nanoparticles can grow in cubic shape
More information: Jerome Vernieres et al. Site‐Specific Wetting of Iron Nanocubes by Gold Atoms in Gas‐Phase Synthesis, Advanced Science (2019). DOI: 10.1002/advs.201900447
Provided by University of Helsinki
Citation: Gold for iron nanocubes (2019, June 17) retrieved 17 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-gold-iron-nanocubes.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Can Tungsten, Iridium, Osmium, Chromium, Vanadium, & Pure Silver mix after melting?

1 hour ago

Can I mix carbon fiber fabric with most glues?

Jun 15, 2019

Mixing fluids in a flow

Jun 14, 2019

Material as thin as a drinking straw and as flexible as a latex tube?

Jun 14, 2019

Penetration Theory proposed by Higbie (1935)

Jun 13, 2019

Relation between magnetism and material creep

Jun 08, 2019

More from Materials and Chemical Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration