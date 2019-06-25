June 25, 2019

Goat milk kefir is proven to be good for your health

by University of Córdoba

kefir
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Kefir is a fermented dairy product that is gradually becoming more and more common on the shelves of Spanish shops and supermarkets. Since it is a milk-based product, made from lactic acid and alcoholic fermentation, it is assumed to have several health-enhancing functions resulting from its protein and peptide content with biological activity (molecules made up of amino acids, smaller than proteins, that are beneficial for one's health).

However, to date there has not been been a complete analysis of what kinds of peptides goat milk kefir has. So, a University of Cordoba research team made up of researchers from the Biochemistry, Proteomics and Biology of Plant and Agroforestry Systems Group as well as from the Headquarters for Research Support (SCAI in Spanish) led by Professor Manuel Rodríguez decided to characterize the peptidome (set of peptides) of this product in order to open the doors to the study of kefir's positive characteristics.

In order to accomplish this detailed research, they focused on 22 proteins and applied the technique of tandem to kefir in three fermentation times (12 hours, 24 hours and 36 hours) to detect, in addition to the advantageous compounds, the peaks of concentration depending on fermentation time. A gradual increase in peptide content was found to occur during fermentation for 24 hours. When the 24 hour mark was reached, the concentration was highest and began to descrease.

Once the present in goat milk kefir and their quantities according to fermentation time were determined, the University of Cordoba team had detected 11 beneficial compounds related to antihypertensive, antioxidant and antibacterial activity.

These kinds of exploratory studies will enable different research teams to continue delving deeper into understanding the health benefits of this product, and may well breathe new life into the goat sector.

More information: Juan J. Izquierdo-González et al, Proteomic analysis of goat milk kefir: Profiling the fermentation-time dependent protein digestion and identification of potential peptides with biological activity, Food Chemistry (2019). DOI: 10.1016/j.foodchem.2019.05.178
Journal information: Food Chemistry

Provided by University of Córdoba
