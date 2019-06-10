June 10, 2019

Study identifies most promising feedstocks for pyrolysis-based biorefinery

by CORDIS

sunflower seed
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

A study into the composition and processability of different biomass feedstocks has found sunflower seed husks and poplar wood slabs to be the most suitable for producing bio-based products via fast pyrolysis conversion. The study was conducted by Capax Biobased Development and BTG Biomass Technology Group as part of the Horizon 2020 project Bio4Products, which is testing the feasibility of a fast pyrolysis based biorefinery concept.

Feedstock composition

A shortlist of 10 feedstocks were studied, focusing on residues from agriculture, food/feed processing and forestry: Hemp shives, Flax shives, Flax pellets, Wheat straw, Olive kernels, Sunflower husks, Poplar wood slabs, Softwood, Hardwood (poplar) and Phytoremediated poplar wood. These feedstocks were selected based on a previous into biomass availability as well as their suitability for processing and sustainability parameters.

Capax first investigated the physical properties of each including particle size and moisture content. This was followed by a chemical characterization, analyzing lignin/cellulose/hemi-cellulose ratio, and ash and mineral content.

Effect on pyrolysis products and fractions

To analyze the effect on quality and yield of fast pyrolysis bio-oil—the main product of fast pyrolysis—each of the feedstocks were converted by BTG Biomass Technology Group at their plant in the Netherlands. The highest yield was obtained from the softwood dust, while the worst result came from the wheat straw.

Finally the bio-oils obtained from the different feedstocks were extracted to obtain lignin and sugar fractions. In general, no large differences were found during the extractions. Based on these results and other criteria including ease of handling and sustainability, a ranking was made, with sunflower seed husks and poplar wood slabs coming out on top.

New bio-based products

The lignin and sugar fractions are renewable chemical intermediates that are being used by downstream partners in the Bio4Products project to substitute fossil materials such as phenols and creosote. Hexion is using the pyrolytic lignin to replace fossil phenol in molding compounds and insulation foams. TransFurans Chemicals are testing how the sugar fraction can be applied in furan based resins, and is working with Foreco to develop a formulation for wood modification.

Partners are reporting positive results, and it is expected that new bio-based products could hit the market soon after the project closes in 2020. Find out more at www.bio4products.eu

Explore further

Biomass analysis: The key to success for your biorefinery process
Provided by CORDIS
Citation: Study identifies most promising feedstocks for pyrolysis-based biorefinery (2019, June 10) retrieved 10 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-feedstocks-pyrolysis-based-biorefinery.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
5 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Crystal with two different melting points

7 hours ago

Enthalpy vs Internal Energy in Phase Change

21 hours ago

Voltaic Cell behaviour as described in this video

Jun 08, 2019

Reaction with Grignard Reagent

Jun 05, 2019

Amalgam Wires

Jun 04, 2019

A way to separate the components of a solution?

Jun 04, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

EyeNStein
6 hours ago
Here is a good feedstock for fuel:- Polyethylene, polyester & polystyrene waste. Hey they are already hydrocarbons aren't they; it should be easy to convert them to suitable chain lengths for fuel.

Sorry, does it cost 5cents a litre more to process them?
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration