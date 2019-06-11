June 11, 2019

Dolphins form friendships through shared interests just like us, study finds

by University of Bristol

Dolphins form friendships through shared interests just like us, study finds
Bottlenose dolphin with a sponge in Shark Bay. Credit: Simon Allen

When it comes to making friends, it appears dolphins are just like us and form close friendships with other dolphins that have a common interest. The findings, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B by an international team of researchers from the Universities of Bristol, Zurich and Western Australia, provides further insight into the social habits of these remarkable animals.

Shark Bay, a World Heritage area in Western Australia, is home to an iconic population of Indo-Pacific bottlenose , and the only place where dolphins have been observed using marine sponges as foraging tools. This learnt technique, passed down from generation to generation, helps certain dolphins, "spongers", find food in deeper water channels. While the tool-using technique is well-studied in female dolphins, this study looked specifically at male dolphins.

Using behavioural, genetic and photographic data collected from 124 male dolphins during the in Shark Bay over nine years [2007 to 2015], the team analysed a subset of 37 male dolphins, comprising 13 spongers and 24 non-spongers.

Male spongers spend more time associating with other male spongers than they do non-spongers, these bonds being based on similar foraging techniques and not relatedness or other factors.

Dr. Simon Allen, a co-author of the study and senior research associate at Bristol's School of Biological Sciences, explains: "Foraging with a sponge is a time-consuming and largely solitary activity so it was long thought incompatible with the needs of male dolphins in Shark Bay—to invest time in forming close alliances with other males. This study suggests that, like their female counterparts and indeed like humans, male dolphins form social bonds based on shared interests."

  • Dolphins form friendships through shared interests just like us, study finds
    Bottlenose dolphin with a sponge in Shark Bay. Credit: Simon Allen
  • Dolphins form friendships through shared interests just like us, study finds
    Bottlenose dolphin with a sponge in Shark Bay. Credit: Stephanie King

The study provides new insight into homophilous behaviour in the social network of tool-using dolphins.

Manuela Bizzozzero, lead author of the study at the University of Zurich, added: "Male dolphins in Shark Bay exhibit a fascinating social system of nested alliance formation. These strong bonds between males can last for decades and are critical to each male's mating success. We were very excited to discover alliances of spongers, dolphins forming close friendships with others with similar traits."

Explore further

Dolphin food habits distinguish genetic line
More information: Tool use and social homophily among male bottlenose dolphins, Proceedings of the Royal Society B, rspb.royalsocietypublishing.or … .1098/rspb.2019.0898
Journal information: Proceedings of the Royal Society B

Provided by University of Bristol
Citation: Dolphins form friendships through shared interests just like us, study finds (2019, June 11) retrieved 11 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-dolphins-friendships.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
119 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How the love hormone Oxytocin works

5 hours ago

The chemistry/physics of saltatory nerve conduction

Jun 09, 2019

If bacteria didn't have any food, would it die?

Jun 08, 2019

Hypoxia: Altitude vs Displacement

Jun 05, 2019

Are additives and preservatives in food bad for the human body?

Jun 05, 2019

RAPD - close proximity of primers

Jun 04, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration