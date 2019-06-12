June 12, 2019

Discovery of field-induced pair density wave state in high temperature superconductors

by Max Planck Society

Superconductors are quantum materials that are perfect transmitters of electricity and electronic information. Although they form the technological basis of solid-state quantum computing, they are also its key limiting factor because conventional superconductors only work at temperatures near -270 °C. This has motivated a worldwide race to try to discover higher temperature superconductors. Materials containing CuO2 crystal layers (cuprates) are, at present, the best candidate for highest temperature superconductivity, operating at approximately -120 °C. But room temperature superconductivity in these compounds appears to be frustrated by the existence of a competing electronic phase, and focus has recently been on identifying and controlling that mysterious second phase.

Superconductivity occurs when electrons form pairs of opposite spin and opposite momentum, and these "Cooper pairs" condense into a homogeneous electronic fluid. However, theory also allows the possibility that these electron pairs crystallize into a "pair density wave" (PDW) state where the density of pairs modulates periodically in space. Intense theoretical interest has emerged in whether such a PDW is the competing phase in cuprates.

To search for evidence of such a PDW state, a team led by Prof. JC Seamus Davis (University of Oxford) and Prof. Andrew P. Mackenzie (Max Planck Institute CPfS, Dresden) with key collaborators Dr. Stephen D. Edkins and Dr. Mohammad Hamidian (Cornell University) and Dr. Kazuhiro Fujita (Brookhaven National Lab.), used high magnetic fields to suppress the homogeneous in the superconductor Bi2Sr2Ca2CuO2. They then carried out atomic-scale visualization of the electronic structure of the new field-induced phase. Under these circumstances, modulations in the density of electronic states containing multiple signatures of a PDW state were discovered. The phenomena are in detailed agreement with theoretical predictions for a field-induced PDW state, implying that it is a pair density wave which competes with superconductivity in cuprates.

This discovery makes it clear that in order to understand the mechanism behind the enigmatic high temperature superconductivity of the cuprates, this exotic PDW state needs to be taken into account, and therefore opens a new frontier in cuprate research.

Explore further

Elusive state of superconducting matter discovered after 50 years
More information: S. D. Edkins et al, Magnetic field–induced pair density wave state in the cuprate vortex halo, Science (2019). DOI: 10.1126/science.aat1773
Journal information: Science

Provided by Max Planck Society
User comments

rderkis
43 minutes ago
What is going on with the two indian scientist that claimed they discovered a way to make room temperature superconductor with gold and silver nanoparticles?
I thought I just read that they republished with better data, more researchers, and it is reproducible.
-1
Report Block
Steelwolf
33 minutes ago
I wonder if the pair density wave is a function of Direct Current vs an alternating current scheme. Not sure if that has been checked with superconductivity.

It seems like the density wave function might be able to be mitigated if the correct frequency of an AC like current scheme to keep the density wave function from breaking the conductive state, if the energy can, instead, be transferred and passed along the line without the electron pairs having to move far beyond their initial coupled cuprate atoms then it may be able to stop the spot heating that breaks the line of superconduction.

I know most experiments presently have the current in superconducting use a DC setup, I would like to see if there is a sweet spot in the current frequency that will allow the superconducting Cooper Pairs from gaining heat and thus the disorder that breaks the superconducting state.

Just a thought experiment
0
Report Block

