June 26, 2019

Denver airport drivers get stuck in mud using Google Maps

Google Maps
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Denver drivers using Google Maps to get to the city's airport last weekend and trying to avoid a traffic jam were sent on a detour that took them down a narrow, muddy dirt road.

Connie Monsees told KMGH-TV there were about 100 cars on Sunday lined up on the road.

She says some cars got stuck behind others that could not move and that other vehicles could not make it across several deep ditches.

Monsees says she used her all-wheel drive to help two strangers get to the airport.

Google told ABC News that it works to provide the best directions but that issues can arise due to factors such as weather and it encourages drivers be attentive and use their best judgment.

Explore further

Renault-Nissan alliance takes Google Android for a drive

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Denver airport drivers get stuck in mud using Google Maps (2019, June 26) retrieved 26 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-denver-airport-drivers-stuck-mud.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

An integration problem using trigonometric substitution

Apr 04, 2019

Billard balls collision

Apr 04, 2019

Why can't we see dark matter in the solar system?

Apr 04, 2019

Force and power applied to create a traveling wave

Apr 04, 2019

Rod resting on a cylinder, find mu

Apr 04, 2019

Math Challenge - April 2019

Apr 04, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration