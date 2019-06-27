June 27, 2019

Delaware insurer says 95K people's data could've been taken

Delaware's insurance department says social security numbers and other personal data of almost 100,000 people may have been comprised over nearly a decade due to a breach at a large vision and dental insurer.

The Delaware News Journal reports someone may have obtained and routing numbers, and insurance and from the insurer Dominion National.

The company says the information may have been compromised when a server was accessed by an "unauthorized third party" in 2010.

Dominion National says there's "no evidence that any information was in fact accessed."

The insurer said it discovered the breach in April, and launched an investigation.

Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro said the 95,000 people that could be affected make up roughly 10% of the state's population.

