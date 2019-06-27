June 27, 2019

Apple recalls some MacBook Pro laptops due to fire hazard

apple
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Apple is recalling some MacBook Pro laptops due to a fire hazard.

The batteries in the laptops can overheat, posing a safety risk. The recalled MacBook Pros have a screen that measures 15-inches diagonally and were sold between September 2015 through February 2017 in the U.S. and Canada starting at about $2,000.

Apple, in Cupertino, California, said it has gotten 26 reports about overheating, including 5 reports of minor burns and one report of smoke inhalation. There have also been 17 reports of minor damage to nearby personal property. The recall involves 432,000 laptops sold in the U.S. and 26,000 sold in Canada.

MacBook Pro owners can check here to see if their computer is recalled and if so eligible for a free battery replacement program.

Explore further

Apple voluntarily recalling batteries on MacBook Pro notebooks due to safety risk. What to do

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Apple recalls some MacBook Pro laptops due to fire hazard (2019, June 27) retrieved 27 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-apple-recalls-macbook-pro-laptops.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Specifications for buying a laptop for study and research purposes

4 hours ago

Windows 10 Question: Different check mark fields on icons on the desktop

Jun 26, 2019

(Linux) having trouble connecting Linux to internet/wifi

Jun 23, 2019

Extracting Info on Surgeons

Jun 19, 2019

How to copy and simulate android on PC?

Jun 17, 2019

Best laptop (fast) under 300$-400$

Jun 17, 2019

More from Computing and Technology

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration