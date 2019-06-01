June 5, 2019

1st Mexican gray wolf litter born at Phoenix Zoo in 20 years

1st Mexican gray wolf litter born at Phoenix Zoo in 20 years
This May 2019 photo provided by the Phoenix Zoo shows a pup from the first litter of endangered Mexican gray wolf pups born at the Phoenix Zoo in two decades. Female wolf Tazanna gave birth to the litter of six pups in early May. Born at endangered wolf centers in other states, Tazanna and the pups' father Tulio are now both 3 and arrived at the Phoenix zoo on the same day in November 2017. Zoo employees say the parents are doing a great job of caring for the pups without staff interference and are leaving them alone for now. (The Phoenix Zoo via AP)

Phoenix Zoo officials say the first litter of endangered Mexican gray wolf pups has been born there in 20 years.

Zoo spokeswoman Linda Hardwick says a named Tazanna delivered a litter of six in early May. Tazanna and the pups' father Tulio are both 3 years old and arrived at the zoo the same day in 2017.

Zoo carnivore collection manager Angela Comedy says the wolves are caring well for the pups and veterinarians are leaving them alone for now.

A cooperative breeding program operated by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service aims to restore the wolves to their native U.S. Southwest territory.

The wolves are endangered. Officials in April said there are at least 131 in Arizona and New Mexico.

Explore further

Mexico reports first litter of wolf cubs in the wild

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: 1st Mexican gray wolf litter born at Phoenix Zoo in 20 years (2019, June 5) retrieved 5 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-1st-mexican-gray-wolf-litter.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
3 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Are additives and preservatives in food bad for the human body?

14 minutes ago

If bacteria didn't have any food, would it die?

3 hours ago

Hypoxia: Altitude vs Displacement

5 hours ago

RAPD - close proximity of primers

10 hours ago

Sleeping too long or too much causes cancer? (and other questions)

Jun 03, 2019

DNA of Gut Bacteria Scores Hits in Autism !?!

Jun 02, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration